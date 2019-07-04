5 Ways To Avoid Acne Outbreaks After Going Off Birth Control

Sometimes they resort to dermatologists, who often recommend prescription drugs, to solve this problem. Others buy expensive skin care regimens or over-the-counter creams to suppress the acne. But none of these fixes addresses what actually creates that acne, which is why they visit me. Believe me, I know how miserable post-pill acne can be. When I quit birth control, I developed cystic acne for the first time in my life. At the time, I was a fitness instructor teaching big groups every day. If I sweated, I just knew a giant zit would suddenly appear.