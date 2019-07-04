5 Ways To Avoid Acne Outbreaks After Going Off Birth Control

For many women, going off the pill can create fear and confusion. Problems like hormonal irregularities, migraines, problem periods, and wild mood swings are all too real during the first year when you stop using birth control. But the big question that looms among many patients when they initially see me: Will I get nightmare-inducing acne that made adolescence a living hell when I go off the pill?

The fear can be real: Some of my patients do develop acne a few months after stopping birth control. In fact, it is one of the top symptoms that drives women right back on birth control.

Sometimes they resort to dermatologists, who often recommend prescription drugs, to solve this problem. Others buy expensive skin care regimens or over-the-counter creams to suppress the acne. But none of these fixes addresses what actually creates that acne, which is why they visit me. Believe me, I know how miserable post-pill acne can be. When I quit birth control, I developed cystic acne for the first time in my life. At the time, I was a fitness instructor teaching big groups every day. If I sweated, I just knew a giant zit would suddenly appear.

Post-birth control syndrome (PBCS) acne can show up anywhere: On your face, of course, but also your chest, your neck, your back, and even your booty. But staying on the pill isn't the solution. I became determined to solve this problem so others wouldn't have to suffer the same skin miseries.

So, I took a step back and examined what actually creates acne. And then I put the puzzle pieces together to fix the problem. As I explain in Beyond the Pill, working on my own situation along with many patients, I've identified five triggers that play a massive role in PBCS acne. Here, I cover each and how to address them naturally.