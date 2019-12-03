Post-Birth Control Syndrome Is Real: Here's How To Balance Your Hormones After The Pill

"I haven’t had my period in nearly three months, I’m snapping at my receptionist more often, and my acne hasn’t been this bad since I went to junior prom," my 34-year-old patient Jenna admitted during our first consultation a few months ago. "Just talking about it gives me a headache," she added, reaching for an Advil. As a doctor who helps women reverse autoimmune disease and balance their hormones, I frequently see frustrated patients like Jenna struggling with the miserable aftermath of going off birth control pills. And while a few do begin cycling regularly again and have minimal symptoms—many women aren’t so lucky.