mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Women's Health
|
Medically Reviewed

Post-Birth Control Syndrome Is Real: Here's How To Balance Your Hormones After The Pill

Jolene Brighten, N.D.
Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine By Jolene Brighten, N.D.
Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine
Dr. Jolene Brighten is a women’s health expert currently based in Portland, Oregon. She received her Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine at the National University of Natural Medicine and is the best-selling author of Beyond the Pill.
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Medical review by Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Functional Medicine Gynecologist
Wendie Trubow is a functional medicine gynecologist with almost 10 years of training in the field. She received her M.D. from Tufts University.

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on December 3, 2019

"I haven’t had my period in nearly three months, I’m snapping at my receptionist more often, and my acne hasn’t been this bad since I went to junior prom," my 34-year-old patient Jenna admitted during our first consultation a few months ago. "Just talking about it gives me a headache," she added, reaching for an Advil. As a doctor who helps women reverse autoimmune disease and balance their hormones, I frequently see frustrated patients like Jenna struggling with the miserable aftermath of going off birth control pills. And while a few do begin cycling regularly again and have minimal symptoms—most women aren’t so lucky.

Here's what you need to know about post-birth control syndrome.

Most women regulate hormonal imbalances with the pill, rather than actually solving the underlying issues. This causes the symptoms and issues to return when women come off of the pill. In my practice, I see women frequently suffer hormonal imbalances, menstrual irregularities, and symptoms like acne and mood swings because of this. If their periods return, they often become painful or heavy. We call this problem post-birth control syndrome (PBCS), and it typically occurs within four to six months after discontinuing the pill. Among its symptoms include:

  • Menstrual irregularities including loss of menstruation, heavy menstruation, painful periods, and short cycles (less than 24 days).
  • Hormonal changes like infertility, hypothyroidism, hair loss, breast tenderness, acne, and adrenal dysfunction.
  • Migraines and headaches.
  • Changes in body composition like breast size, weight gain, or difficulty losing weight.
  • Mood disorders including anxiety and depression.
  • Digestive symptoms including bowel changes, digestive upset, gas, or bloating.
  • Inflammation and other immune imbalances.
Article continues below

You can restore hormone balance after the pill.

Because its symptoms are so diverse, treating PBCS doesn’t happen overnight and often requires addressing multiple factors including gut health, detoxifying, nutrients, and balancing hormones. If you suffer from PBCS, please find a functional practitioner who can address these and other underlying problems. For many patients, attempting everything at once or going it alone can feel like a herculean challenge. But don’t give up hope: You can restore hormonal balance and cultivate overall health. In my practice, I’ve found these five strategies help women who struggle with PBCS:

1. Leverage your labs.

Among the tests I use to evaluate hormones include comprehensive thyroid testing (TSH, Free T4, Free T3, Reverse T3, Anti-TPO, and Anti-Thyroglobulin), sex hormones, as well as adrenal testing. A functional practitioner can implement these and other tests to restore hormonal balance.

Article continues below

2. Love your liver.

Because of the burden those synthetic hormones created, your liver needs some major post-pill TLC. Along with liver-supporting foods like beets, burdock root, dandelion root tea, garlic, and cruciferous vegetables, I had Jenna do a 21-day detox with professional-grade supplements.

3. Realign your gut.

Once your liver packages those synthetic hormones, your gut moves them out. Or it should, anyway. Like many former pill users, Jenna’s gut was inflamed, triggering leaky gut and disrupting her microbiome. Among the foods that helped restore her gut balance were fermented foods like kombucha and sauerkraut plus fiber-rich foods like flaxseeds. Altogether we needed about three months to heal Jenna’s leaky gut, restore microbiome balance, and clear any underlying infections.

Article continues below

4. Restart your hormones.

Like Jenna, many patients experience menstrual-cycle changes and other hormonal irregularities once they discontinue the pill. Like exes who no longer speak, the pill shut downs the conversation between your ovaries and your brain. To re-establish that connection, we implemented a high-quality multivitamin plus nutrient-dense foods including quality fats like coconut oil and avocado to build healthy hormones.

5. Dial down stress.

Mood swings and other symptoms spiked Jenna’s already-through-the-roof stress levels. Among its many miseries, chronic stress directly affects your body’s ability to make sex hormones, exacerbates symptoms like headaches, and depletes nutrients like vitamin B6. I help patients look for ways to find bliss and dial down stress. For Jenna, that included deep breathing, going for a walk during lunch, and yin yoga.

If you do decide to come off of the pill, here are a few ways you can ease away from it.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jolene Brighten, N.D.
Jolene Brighten, N.D. Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine
Jolene Brighten, N.D., is a women’s health expert currently working as the President and Chief Medical Officer at Rubus Health in Portland, Oregon. She received her Doctorate of...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
$99.99

How To Balance Your Hormones

With Dr. Sara Gottfried
How To Balance Your Hormones
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/post-birth-control-syndrome-balance-your-hormones-after-coming-off-the-pill

Your article and new folder have been saved!