It Took Years Of Cystic Acne To Realize I Had A Gluten Allergy

When I was 14, I saw my first dermatologist. She told me what I eat didn't affect my skin, then gave me a prescription for a topical ointment, astringent and put me on an antibiotic. Looking back, my skin was actually pretty OK. Before the dermatologist, I'd never had cystic acne, only an occasional breakout. I don't remember why I "needed" to see her, but I took her word as gospel and began the regimen. Over the next few years, she never took me off antibiotics, just changed the type I was on.

Fast forward five years and I'm 19, about to head off to the Netherlands for my sophomore year of college. Not only could I drink beer legally (and eat all the bread and cheese I wanted), but I also couldn't get my prescription filled legally over there. So for the first time in five years, I didn't have daily antibiotics in my system. And I was gorging on a smorgasbord of gluten and dairy. And my face went nuts.