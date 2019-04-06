Have Acne, Psoriasis, Or Eczema? Here's The No. 1 Thing You Need To Do

A few months ago, I saw a 24-year-old patient who struggled with acne. Since adolescence, she had tried "nearly everything" to get rid of this skin condition that destroyed her self-confidence. Countless visits to dermatologists, expensive skin care regimens, and several courses of antibiotics had created a few minor improvements, yet she still had acne.

You might wonder why this patient with acne would visit a medical doctor who specializes in gut health. But the reality is, everything connects with a healthy gut, including your skin. In my practice, I often see patients struggling with inflammatory skin disorders including acne vulgaris, atopic dermatitis, and psoriasis.

And fixing the gut almost always heals these problems.

The gut-skin connection is more intricately connected than you might imagine. About 7 to 11 percent of people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), for instance, have psoriasis. You see, gut inflammation eventually can become systemic inflammation. And that, along with oxidative stress, blood sugar imbalances, and other problems, can all show up on your skin.

The types of patients I see are usually fed up with invasive procedures and expensive topical medications that temporarily cure the symptom but not the underlying problem. They don't want to keep taking pharmaceutical drugs, including antibiotics to treat skin problems like acne, which disrupts the gut microbiome. Common culprits for these skin conditions are food sensitivities. For my patient with acne, a major problem was dairy. Her food journal revealed skim milk in her breakfast cereal and low-fat ice cream before bed.

Imagine their frustration when I tell patients like her that so-called healthy foods they eat are actually creating reactions that can show up as skin rashes (like eczema) and other skin disorders, including psoriasis and acne.

Understanding how gut health affects your skin goes way back. Interestingly, 80 years ago, researchers discovered that emotional states like depression and anxiety could alter gut microbiota, increasing intestinal permeability (leaky gut) and contributing to inflammation in what is known as the gut-brain-skin axis. In one study, researchers looked at bacterial diversity among 43 patients with acne and 43 controls. They found those with acne had dysbiosis or gut imbalances.

Based on those and other studies, you might wonder why more dermatologists and other professionals aren't using gut-support nutrients and diet for healthy skin. And I wonder the same exact thing. One study found a probiotic supplement improved acne in 80 percent of the 300 participants. Among their benefits, probiotics can help modulate immunity and inflammation, reducing acne in the process. Probiotics—especially the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species—can also help people with atopic dermatitis and show great promise for psoriasis.

For this patient with acne (as well as those with other skin conditions), I often customize a protocol based on their condition. But it always starts with the gut… and their condition almost always improves.