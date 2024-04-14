Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Dry Shampoo Pumps Volume Into My Hair Without Weighing It Down

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
April 14, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
bondi boost HG dry shampoo
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
April 14, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Not all dry shampoo are created equal. Many contain chemicals that damage your scalp, leading to buildup, inflammation, and even hair thinning.

My hunt for a cleaner formula led me to this Bondi Boost HG Dry Shampoo, made with ingredients that nourish your scalp and strengthen your strands. You won't find any talc, parabens, aerosol, benzene, or aluminum in this affordable pick.

But does it work? The lightweight spray makes my day three hair look like a fresh day two even after a sweaty 10-mile run (peep my before and afters below).

Bondi Boost

HG Dry Shampoo

$21 (was $25)
bondi boost HG dry shampoo

Why I wanted to try the Bondi Boost HG Dry Shampoo

I'm a marathon runner and I'm currently ramping up my workout routine, so I was looking for a dry shampoo to help bring life back to my hair between washes.

Trusted fan. Already a fan of Bondi Boost for its HG (hair growth) shampoo and conditioner, I was excited to learn that the brand also has a dry shampoo with similar growth-promoting ingredients.

A healthy scalp leads to healthy hair. Bondi Boost's formula contains rice starch, rosemary oil, and plant-derived fatty acids to naturally refresh an oily scalp, add volume, and strengthen the hair. 

Extend the life of your blowout—but don't overdo it. A dry shampoo should not replace your shampoo. I never use dry shampoo two days in a row, and I use my favorite scalp scrub once a week to remove any potential buildup.

RELATED: 4 Signs Of Scalp Inflammation & How To Remedy It

bondi boost HG dry shampoo
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Editor's note:

Full disclosure, the HG Dry Shampoo is just part of what helps my day three hair look bouncy and fresh—the brand's Infrared Bounce Brush is my other better-for-your-hair secret weapon.

5 Reasons I love the Bondi Boost HG Dry Shampoo

  • 5-star ingredients: Rice starch helps absorb excess oils; rosemary oil promotes hair growth1 and scalp health, and prevents breakage; and plant-derived fatty acid strengthen the hair and create a healthy shine. 
  • An instant blowout refresher: No dry shampoo is going to make your hair feel quite as clean as it does post-wash, but this one brings sweaty day three hair back to a fresh day two—and the results are instant.
  • A weightless formula: My main gripe with the other dry shampoos I've tested is that they left my hair feeling stiff, gritty, and weighed down—but Bondi Boost's formula actually makes my hair feel bouncy and fresh, without leaving any gritty residue.
  • Added volume: Rice starch is also a natural volumizer. My hair doesn't have a lot of lift as it is, so I'll take any help I can get—especially between washes. Pro tip: To really amp up the volume, flip your head upside down while massaging in the dry shampoo.
  • The loveliest smell: I despise the feeling of needing to hold your breath while you spray—and most dry shampoos smell overpowering or chemical-like. This formula has a subtle-yet-refreshing rosemary aroma that makes me feel like I just left the salon!
bondi boost HG dry shampoo
before (left) & after (right)
Image by mbg creative

3 things I would change

  • I'll take mine to-go: Since I most often use this dry shampoo after sweaty workouts, I wish there was a travel size available to pop in my gym bag. The bottle is fairly light, but I don't love carting around full-size products.
  • A lighter spray: The first time I tried the Bondi Boost HG Dry Shampoo, I sprayed way too much. I learned that a little bit goes a long way—and I wish it was a little easier to give a light spritz.
  • More shades, please: Reviewers do say this formula works on all hair colors, but I love to see brands offer multiple shades of dry shampoo that are, in theory, easier to blend into darker hair colors than those (like Bondi Boost's) that turn white.
bondi boost HG dry shampoo
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Know before you buy:

  • Cost: $25 (currently 15% off with code VIP15)
  • Primary ingredients: rice starch, rosemary oil, plant-derived fatty acids
  • Size: 3.95oz
  • Fragrance: Rosemary
  • Best for: All hair types and textures

Bondi Boost

HG Dry Shampoo

$21 (was $25)
bondi boost HG dry shampoo

The takeaway

Bondi Boost's HG Dry Shampoo has become my secret weapon for refreshing my hair between workouts. A spritz of this lightweight formula brings my hair back to life by adding volume, shine, and clean rosemary scent—all while promoting long-term scalp health.

RELATED: This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

A Sneak Peek At Our Beauty Event In Miami (It's Almost Like You Were There)
Paid Content | Nativa SPA

A Sneak Peek At Our Beauty Event In Miami (It's Almost Like You Were There)

Devon Barrow

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is The Best Noninvasive Skin Treatment For Beginners
Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is The Best Noninvasive Skin Treatment For Beginners

Jamie Schneider

I'm A Longevity Physician & These 3 Things Are Aging Your Skin
Beauty

I'm A Longevity Physician & These 3 Things Are Aging Your Skin

Alexandra Engler

Derms & Plastic Surgeons Love These 3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin
Beauty

Derms & Plastic Surgeons Love These 3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin

Jamie Schneider

I Tried A $9 "Hair Filler" & My Strands Have Never Looked Healthier
Beauty

I Tried A $9 "Hair Filler" & My Strands Have Never Looked Healthier

Jamie Schneider

The Root Cause Of Crepey Skin, Revealed + The Best Treatments
Beauty

The Root Cause Of Crepey Skin, Revealed + The Best Treatments

Alexandra Engler

Want Tighter, Firmer Skin? Do This Before You Go To Sleep
Beauty

Want Tighter, Firmer Skin? Do This Before You Go To Sleep

Hannah Frye

This Moisturizer Gives My Dry Skin A Dewy Glow That Lasts — How To Get 20% Off
Beauty

This Moisturizer Gives My Dry Skin A Dewy Glow That Lasts — How To Get 20% Off

Hannah Frye

This De-puffing Cream Is A Miracle-Worker For Tired Eyes & It's Only $29
Beauty

This De-puffing Cream Is A Miracle-Worker For Tired Eyes & It's Only $29

Carleigh Ferrante

A Sneak Peek At Our Beauty Event In Miami (It's Almost Like You Were There)
Paid Content | Nativa SPA

A Sneak Peek At Our Beauty Event In Miami (It's Almost Like You Were There)

Devon Barrow

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is The Best Noninvasive Skin Treatment For Beginners
Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is The Best Noninvasive Skin Treatment For Beginners

Jamie Schneider

I'm A Longevity Physician & These 3 Things Are Aging Your Skin
Beauty

I'm A Longevity Physician & These 3 Things Are Aging Your Skin

Alexandra Engler

Derms & Plastic Surgeons Love These 3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin
Beauty

Derms & Plastic Surgeons Love These 3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin

Jamie Schneider

I Tried A $9 "Hair Filler" & My Strands Have Never Looked Healthier
Beauty

I Tried A $9 "Hair Filler" & My Strands Have Never Looked Healthier

Jamie Schneider

The Root Cause Of Crepey Skin, Revealed + The Best Treatments
Beauty

The Root Cause Of Crepey Skin, Revealed + The Best Treatments

Alexandra Engler

Want Tighter, Firmer Skin? Do This Before You Go To Sleep
Beauty

Want Tighter, Firmer Skin? Do This Before You Go To Sleep

Hannah Frye

This Moisturizer Gives My Dry Skin A Dewy Glow That Lasts — How To Get 20% Off
Beauty

This Moisturizer Gives My Dry Skin A Dewy Glow That Lasts — How To Get 20% Off

Hannah Frye

This De-puffing Cream Is A Miracle-Worker For Tired Eyes & It's Only $29
Beauty

This De-puffing Cream Is A Miracle-Worker For Tired Eyes & It's Only $29

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.