This Dry Shampoo Pumps Volume Into My Hair Without Weighing It Down
Not all dry shampoo are created equal. Many contain chemicals that damage your scalp, leading to buildup, inflammation, and even hair thinning.
My hunt for a cleaner formula led me to this Bondi Boost HG Dry Shampoo, made with ingredients that nourish your scalp and strengthen your strands. You won't find any talc, parabens, aerosol, benzene, or aluminum in this affordable pick.
But does it work? The lightweight spray makes my day three hair look like a fresh day two even after a sweaty 10-mile run (peep my before and afters below).
Why I wanted to try the Bondi Boost HG Dry Shampoo
I'm a marathon runner and I'm currently ramping up my workout routine, so I was looking for a dry shampoo to help bring life back to my hair between washes.
Trusted fan. Already a fan of Bondi Boost for its HG (hair growth) shampoo and conditioner, I was excited to learn that the brand also has a dry shampoo with similar growth-promoting ingredients.
A healthy scalp leads to healthy hair. Bondi Boost's formula contains rice starch, rosemary oil, and plant-derived fatty acids to naturally refresh an oily scalp, add volume, and strengthen the hair.
Extend the life of your blowout—but don't overdo it. A dry shampoo should not replace your shampoo. I never use dry shampoo two days in a row, and I use my favorite scalp scrub once a week to remove any potential buildup.
Editor's note:
5 Reasons I love the Bondi Boost HG Dry Shampoo
- 5-star ingredients: Rice starch helps absorb excess oils; rosemary oil promotes hair growth1 and scalp health, and prevents breakage; and plant-derived fatty acid strengthen the hair and create a healthy shine.
- An instant blowout refresher: No dry shampoo is going to make your hair feel quite as clean as it does post-wash, but this one brings sweaty day three hair back to a fresh day two—and the results are instant.
- A weightless formula: My main gripe with the other dry shampoos I've tested is that they left my hair feeling stiff, gritty, and weighed down—but Bondi Boost's formula actually makes my hair feel bouncy and fresh, without leaving any gritty residue.
- Added volume: Rice starch is also a natural volumizer. My hair doesn't have a lot of lift as it is, so I'll take any help I can get—especially between washes. Pro tip: To really amp up the volume, flip your head upside down while massaging in the dry shampoo.
- The loveliest smell: I despise the feeling of needing to hold your breath while you spray—and most dry shampoos smell overpowering or chemical-like. This formula has a subtle-yet-refreshing rosemary aroma that makes me feel like I just left the salon!
3 things I would change
- I'll take mine to-go: Since I most often use this dry shampoo after sweaty workouts, I wish there was a travel size available to pop in my gym bag. The bottle is fairly light, but I don't love carting around full-size products.
- A lighter spray: The first time I tried the Bondi Boost HG Dry Shampoo, I sprayed way too much. I learned that a little bit goes a long way—and I wish it was a little easier to give a light spritz.
- More shades, please: Reviewers do say this formula works on all hair colors, but I love to see brands offer multiple shades of dry shampoo that are, in theory, easier to blend into darker hair colors than those (like Bondi Boost's) that turn white.
Know before you buy:
- Cost: $25 (currently 15% off with code VIP15)
- Primary ingredients: rice starch, rosemary oil, plant-derived fatty acids
- Size: 3.95oz
- Fragrance: Rosemary
- Best for: All hair types and textures
The takeaway
Bondi Boost's HG Dry Shampoo has become my secret weapon for refreshing my hair between workouts. A spritz of this lightweight formula brings my hair back to life by adding volume, shine, and clean rosemary scent—all while promoting long-term scalp health.
