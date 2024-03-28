Advertisement
I Tried The Viral Bondi Boost Infrared Bounce Brush — Here's My Honest Review
I’ve tested just about every high end blow dryer and styling tool on the market hoping to accomplish a salon-worthy blowout at home, but my results always seem to fall flat (literally). I have thin hair that just never holds DIY bounce.
This in mind, I was skeptical that the Bondi Boost Infrared Bounce Brush would do much for my flat-yet-frizzy mane, but my results speak for themselves. This brush gives me the bounciest, smoothest style I’ve ever achieved at home—all while causing less heat damage to the hair than traditional hot tools.
After selling out at launch, the Infrared Bounce Brush is finally back in stock. Keep reading to learn why you need to secure this brush for your hair styling arsenal before it's sold out.
How the Bondi Boost Infrared Bounce Brush works
It’s important to note that the Bondi Boost Infrared Bounce Brush is not a blow dryer but rather a styler for dry hair. Instead of releasing hot air, the brush uses infrared heat to warm strands and lock in your style.
This infrared technology is paired with the brand's signature aloe-infused bristles, which add shine and reduce frizz without depositing product on your strands. That means every pass through your hair with the 42mm barrel adds instant sheen and volume while also locking a bouncy curl.
Just as sleek as my final look, the tool also keeps settings to a minimum. It has a main power button and two additional smaller buttons to increase or decrease the temperature.
What I love about the Bondi Boost Infrared Bounce Brush
I’m not embellishing when I say this Bounce Brush gives me the post-salon look that I’ve chased after for years. The first time I used it, I received countless compliments from friends who were sure I’d come straight from a hair appointment.
When I style my hair with the hot tool, my results mimic a sleek blowout perfect but take less than 10 minutes. And if you haven't caught on—I'm not a hair pro.
In fact, I'd argue this $98 brush is the perfect investment for beginners. Styling with it is almost foolproof, and there's even a cool tip to prevent you from burning your hand (a common casualty with my curling iron).
Plus, the brush turns off automatically after 60 minutes. I've definitely relied on this fail-safe on busy mornings when I'm convinced that I forgot to turn it off.
Of course, I also love knowing that the infrared technology causes less damage to my hair. That in mind, I know any heat can cause damage—so I always use the brand’s protectant spray.
What experts say
On the topic of heat damage, Bondi Boost claims the device doesn't cause any—but the reality is a little more complex.
Although a "more gentle way for heat application" per Stephanie Angelone, master stylist at RPZL in NYC, infrared technology still does use heat. No matter which way you break it down, there are going to be side effects from heat application to your hair—but the tech does come with other benefits.
Angelone previously told mindbodygreen the more even distribution and deeper penetration of infrared heat results in less frizz. Trichologist Kerry Yates, founder of Colour Collective, adds that infrared hot tools tend to style the hair faster, which means less damage to your strands.
What's more, trichologist Bridgette Hill has personally seen results with clients who use entry-level red light tools at home, adding that this technology can be beneficial for respecting the integrity of the hair fiber and the scalp’s microbiome.
How to use the Bondi Boost Infrared Bounce Brush
Again, this brush is designed for dry hair. Once you’ve turned it on and toggled to your desired temperature, you’ll want to go over your hair in sections.
For a sleek, bouncy style, simply wrap your hair around the brush and slowly glide it down, curling inwards at the ends. For more volume, you’ll just place the brush under your hair at the rules and hold it there for 10 to 15 seconds, again slowly gliding down to the ends.
You can even use the brush to achieve a wavy look, by wrapping your hair around it, holding for 10 to 15 seconds, and then twisting your hair into loose waves. When testing the brush, I opted for a smooth style with bouncy waves at the end.
What I'd change about the Bondi Boost Infrared Bounce Brush
Maybe one day there will be a styling tool that uses no heat whatsoever, but until then, this infrared brush certainly seems like a worthy stand-in. There’s not much I’d change about it’s design (and nothing I’d change about my results).
One small annoyance is that the power button is located in a place where my thumb seems to constantly press it while using the brush. Fortunately, there’s an auto-lock feature that stops the brush from turning off—so this doesn’t interfere with my styling.
The takeaway
This $98 brush costs less than most professional styling services (at least for us New York City residents)—and the results are just as good, if not better. Plus, the infrared technology puts far less damage on your hair than other at-home tools. I’m willing to bet the brand’s most recent restock won’t last long, so I wouldn’t wait to place your order.
