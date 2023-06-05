To make rosemary water for hair growth, you have to choose between a fresh blend and an essential oil blend. If you opt for fresh rosemary, then boil your container's volume of water in a pot, turn off the heat, pop in 5+ sprigs of rosemary, and let it sit for at least an hour. If you're using an essential oil, mix the oil into filtered water. "I always recommend a 1 to 2% dilution of essential oil. This equates to six to 12 drops of essential oil for every fluid ounce," says certified trichologist and founder of alodia Isfahan Chambers-Harris, Ph.D.