Beauty The 15 Best Hair Growth Products, According To Beauty Editors & The Pros By Alexandra Engler

June 30, 2022

At some point or another, most of us consider “hair growth” a top priority. Whether it’s because you’re growing out a short cut, noticing your part or hairline is a bit more sparse than it normally is, experiencing increased shedding, or just wanting fuller locks—healthy hair growth is a worthy beauty endeavor. Now, whenever we talk about hair growth and loss, I always like to caveat that if it’s a serious concern for you: Don’t hesitate to visit a beauty or health professional. They’ll be better equipped to help you understand your needs and next steps. But if it’s simply fuller, healthier, or longer hair you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ve rounded up the products—from serums and shampoos to supplements and tools—to help you achieve your goals.

What are hair growth products?

It may seem straightforward, but “hair growth products” is actually a broad category. Not only do many different types of formats exist, but hair growth itself can mean several different things depending on who you ask. For some, it may mean they want their hair to grow fast. For others, it means they’re after fuller-looking hair. And for those dealing with hair shedding, it means products that can help promote regular, consistent growth. So that’s why on the list below you’ll see scalp-centered products that deep clean the follicle, as well as creams that hydrate and strengthen the hair fiber: Both elements are critical for healthy hair. Additionally, there are many potential causes of hair shedding (we go over it later). So in order to see real results, it takes a holistic approach that will incorporate lifestyle, nutrition, hair care, and habits. While the below products are effective for many folks, there’s no one miracle elixir that will grant you full growth. I say this not to discourage you or discount these smart formulas, but to set expectations that for healthy hair growth there’s much to consider. And in order to find your most effective routine, it may take some trial and error. But many people (myself included!) have achieved fuller-looking hair by being diligent and sticking with it. You can too.

How we picked Variety There are a lot of ways to support your healthy hair growth, from serums to supplements. We included a wide variety so you can find options that fit into your routine. High-quality formulas Each innovative formula is intelligently designed for its specific use case and purpose. Smart actives We looked for ingredients that could support your scalp and fiber to improve the health of your hair. Tested & recommended The products on this list have either been tested by the mbg team, recommended from professionals, or come with rave reviews from real users.



Causes of hair loss

There are many, many contributing factors to hair loss and thinning—and there’s also much we don’t know about it and are still learning. So if you're experiencing any sort of hair loss, it may feel daunting to try and get to the bottom of it. Professionals can help, so we always encourage you to visit a dermatologist, stylist, or trichologist if you feel you need it. But for a place to start, these are the most common influencing factors.

Again, there may be other health factors that are influencing your hair growth and loss, so please consult a health professional about your situation.

mbg’s review process

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking). Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved. Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here.

The takeaway

Don’t worry: Healthy hair growth is possible, even if there are days where you feel like nothing can help. There are a plethora of products out there that can care for the scalp, nurture the fiber, and support your hair follicles from the inside out.* Want more hair growth tips? Check out our guide to fuller-looking hair.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.