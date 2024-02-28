The 15 Best Hair Growth Products, According To Beauty Editors & The Pros
Whether it's because you're growing out a short cut, noticing your part or hairline is a bit more sparse than it normally is, experiencing increased shedding, or just wanting fuller locks, healthy hair growth is a worthy beauty endeavor. And if fuller, healthier, or longer hair is what you're after, we've got you covered.
Our team has tested a lot of hair growth products and we're experts in how to find the ones that work. Here, we've rounded up the products—from serums and shampoos to supplements and tools—to help you achieve your goals.
- Best for women: Vegamour GRO Hair Serum
- Best serum: Nutrafol Hair Serum
- Best shampoo: Virtue Flourish Shampoo for Healthy Hair Growth
- Best supplement: beauty & gut collagen+ powder
- Best customized: Harklinikken Uniquely Customized Extract
- Best conditioner: Shea Moisture Strengthen and Restore Conditioner
- Best tool: Ceremonia Scalp Masajeador
- Bset budget: The INKEY List Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment
- Best natural: Ranavat Mighty Majesty Fortifying Hair Serum
- Best splurge: Augustinus Bader The Scalp Treatment
- Best oil: Allpa Botanicals Rosemary Hair Oil
- Best scalp detox: Act + Acre Cold Processed Scalp Detox
- Best hair strengthener: Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Rice Water Protein + Moisture Strengthening Treatment
- Best for men: rthvi Revitalize Natural Hair Growth Oil
- Best system: Harklinikken The Essentials Kit
Editor's tip
The best hair growth products
Best for women: Vegamour GRO Hair Serum
Pros:
- Has double-blind, in-vivo clinical studies
Cons:
- Contains essential oils, if you're sensitive to those
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeScalp-focusedHydrating
Type:Serum
Key Ingredients:Red CloverMung BeanCaffieneCurcumin
This uses a blend of phyto-actives that have clinicals to back their use as good-for-hair actives. Mung bean sprouts have a high concentration of zinc, silica, iron, and several vitamins. Curcumin is a notable antioxidant that has anti-inflammatory properties when applied topically, like in this formula. Red clover contains a very powerful flavonoid that is able to soothe irritated scalps. These botanicals are housed in a base formula that contains other smart actives like caffeine, peptides, and bergamot—the latter of which adds a delightful scent.
What board-certified dermatologist Neera Nathan, M.D., says about the formula:
“I think that one of the star ingredients is the topical caffeine, which has been shown to stimulate hair growth and also counteract the potentially damaging effects of hormones and stress on the hair follicle. Curcuma longa, or turmeric, is another powerful active that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.”
What our tester says:
“One of the main challenges with leave-in hair growth treatments is they can get in the way of styling. Lots of options leave the roots looking weighed down. I find this to be fast-absorbing enough for day-to-day use, but I should caveat that I typically style my hair wavy and purposefully messy—or in a slicked back up-do. If you’re one who favors a pristine blowout, this may get in the way. However, I consider the results to be worth whatever styling setbacks I may encounter. This serum has noticeably helped fill in my part and hairline.” — mindbodygreen beauty director Alexandra Engler
Best serum: Nutrafol Hair Serum
Pros:
- Fast-absorbing
Cons:
- May take a while to see results
- Pricey
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeScalp-focusedHydratingGluten-free
Type:Serum
Key Ingredients:Ashwagandha ExosomesPea SproutsIrish Moss PeptidesMacaMoringa ExtractGreen Tea
This uses an upcycled extract from the ashwagandha that the brand uses in their nutraceuticals (yes, it's the same brand as the hair supplements), which is better suited for topical applications. The extract contains lipids and proteins that can improve the appearance of fuller, stronger hair. It's further supported by green tea and moringa extracts for antioxidants.
What mbg's beauty director says:
Nutrafol may be most famous for their hair supplements, but I encourage you not to over look the serum as well. The formula complements the supplements, so you're encouraging healthy hair growth internally and externally. It's lightweight so your roots never feel too goopy—you really don't notice it once you rub it in.
Best shampoo: Virtue Flourish Shampoo for Healthy Hair Growth
Pros:
- Science-backed
- Instant gratification
Cons:
- Uses silicones, if you're one to avoid those
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeHair fiber fortifyingScalp-focusedHydratingGluten-free
Type:Shampoo
Key Ingredients:Alpha Keratin 60ku CLINICAL® Protein, Hyaluronic Acid, Red Algae Extract
Virtue is one of my all-time favorite hair care brands. The clean line uses a unique ingredient called Alpha Keratin 60ku CLINICAL® Protein that is almost bioidentical to the keratin that makes up your hair fibers. What does this mean in practice? It better latches on to the strand, filling in gaps due to breakage or wear—so the hair looks and feels renewed. In addition to this smart protein, this sulfate-free shampoo uses a signal peptide that encourages a robust environment for hair growth, hyaluronic acid for scalp hydration, and red algae extract to keep the hair soft.
What our tester says:
“From the first time I tried this brand several years ago, I have been impressed by the unique protein that helps reduce hair breakage and damage. This newer collection, which specifically targets growth and fullness, also contains additional ingredients to stimulate and support the hair follicle like signal peptides and red algae. While it can be challenging to get wow-worthy results from wash-off products, this shampoo always makes my hair at least look fuller. Worth noting that it’s a joy to use: It has a thick, but not too sudsy, lather and smells like you’re in a spa.” — mindbodygreen beauty director Alexandra Engler
Best supplement: beauty & gut collagen+
Pros:
- 8 ingredients that can support whole body health: hair, skin, nails, joints, the gut & more
Cons:
- Not vegan
Considerations:Inside-out supportGluten-freeSoy-freeDairy-freeSugar-freeGMO-freeKeto-friendlyMajor allergen-free
Type:Powder
Key Ingredients:Collagen Peptides, Biotin, Hyaluronic Acid, L-glutamine, & Curcumin
A little hair fiber lesson: Hair is primarily made of the protein keratin, which is made up of amino acids (the building blocks of all protein). Collagen supplements contain amino acids, which can be used in the body to support a wide range of uses—like stimulating collagen production to hair support. In addition to those collagen peptides, this contains several other beauty-boosting ingredients, like biotin, hyaluronic acid, L-glutamine. I'd also like to highlight vitamin C and E, which can act as antioxidants and neutralize free radicals and oxidative stress (which can trigger hair shedding). For more information on hair supplements, check out our guide.
What Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN says about the formula:
"While you might initially think of collagen for its critical role in skin architecture, elasticity, and moisture -- in fact, this one-of-a-kind functional protein is ubiquitous in the body, and that includes supporting our hair too!
Every protein is made up of unique peptides, and those peptides are composed of a specific signature of amino acid building blocks. As such, the amazing triple helix collagen protein delivers a unique set of amino acids to our body, including key amino acids like glycine and proline that are needed for the synthesis and growth of keratin, the protein that makes up each strand of hair.
What's more, collagen physically supports and bolsters the base of each hair follicle (aka, the hair bulb), thereby serving as the structural lattice-like foundation to foster new hair growth and support current hair strands as well. While more clinical research is needed in the area of collagen peptide supplementation and hair growth, cutting-edge preclinical evidence in cellular and rodent models demonstrates collagen's ability to enhance hair regrowth and proliferation."
What our tester says:
“I’ve been using this collagen off-and-on for several years now. I eat a really nutrient dense diet already, but love knowing I’m getting extra protein support with this collagen powder. The robust formula targets all my beauty needs, and is really simple to add into my daily routine: I just stir the chocolate variety into my morning coffee.” — mindbodygreen beauty director Alexandra Engler
Best customized: Harklinikken Uniquely Customized Extract
Pros:
- A formula designed for you by professionals
- Powerful botanicals
Cons:
- Requires dedication due to the application method
- Not vegan
Considerations:Scalp-focused
Type:Shampoo
Key Ingredients:Custom
Developed by a world-renowned hair thinning expert, researcher, and product formulator Lars Skjoth, Ph.D., this targeted and personalized scalp elixir is astonishingly effective. (Skjoth started several internationally renowned hair loss clinics and is considered to be the best of the best in noninvasive hair growth protocols.) In it, the brand infuses their proprietary ingredients derived from burdock root, marigold, apple, sandalwood, and naturally occurring sterols, tannins, and fatty acids found in botanicals. It comes highly recommended by top beauty experts (including several world-class celebrity stylists); You can visit one of the brand's clinics or do a virtual consultation to start the process to get your very own bottle. Just be prepared that this is an intense step to add to a hair routine, due to the rigorous instructions and daily use. However, if you're serious about hair growth, this is the ultimate method.
What our tester says:
"I used it several years ago during a time of dramatic hair shedding—it's the only thing that brought back some fullness to my hair. I have never spoken to a single person who has used this product and not remarked on its incredible performance." —Alexandra Engler, beauty director
What are hair growth products?
It may seem straightforward, but "hair growth products" is actually a broad category. Not only do many different types of formats exist, but hair growth itself can mean several different things depending on who you ask. For some, it may mean they want their hair to grow fast. For others, it means they're after fuller-looking hair. And for those dealing with hair shedding, it means products that can help promote regular, consistent growth.
So that's why on the list below you'll see scalp-centered products that deep clean the follicle, as well as creams that hydrate and strengthen the hair fiber: Both elements are critical for healthy hair.
Additionally, there are many potential causes of hair shedding (we go over it later). So in order to see real results, it takes a holistic approach that will incorporate lifestyle, nutrition, hair care, and habits. While the below products are effective for many folks, there's no one miracle elixir that will grant you full growth. I say this not to discourage you or discount these smart formulas but to set expectations that for healthy hair growth there's much to consider. And in order to find your most effective routine, it may take some trial and error.
But many people (myself included!) have achieved fuller-looking hair by being diligent and sticking with it. You can too.
How we picked
Variety
There are a lot of ways to support your healthy hair growth, from serums to supplements. We included a wide variety so you can find options that fit into your routine.
High-quality formulas
Each innovative formula is intelligently designed for its specific use case and purpose.
Smart actives
We looked for ingredients that could support your scalp and fiber to improve the health of your hair.
Tested & recommended
The products on this list have either been tested by the mbg team, recommended from professionals, or come with rave reviews from real users.
Best conditioner: Shea Moisture Strengthen and Restore Conditioner
Pros:
- Doubles as a co-wash
- Great for curls
Cons:
- Complaints of the smell
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeHair fiber fortifyingHydrating
Type:Shampoo
Key Ingredients:Castor Oil, Shea Butter, Apple Cider Vinegar, Peppermint
The star of the show is the castor oil, which has been used by various regions and cultures for ages due to its hair-strengthening properties. At this time there is no published data supporting its hair-lengthening benefits, but anecdotally it's long been used as a hair growth botanical. (Even if they haven't studied growth in particular, the oil has many other science-backed hair benefits.) This also blends together shea butter for hydration, apple cider vinegar for shine, and peppermint to stimulate the scalp. The result? A hydrating rinse-out conditioner that results in restored strands. A bonus: It makes for an amazing co-wash product too.
Best tool: Ceremonia Scalp Masajeador
Pros:
- Improves shampoo's efficacy
Cons:
- Can just use your fingers
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeScalp-focusedDetoxing
Type:Massager
Key Ingredients:None
Hair massages remain one of the most effective tools you can have in your hair growth arsenal. In fact, in a 2016 study, a small number of men received a daily four-minute scalp massage. At the conclusion of the study, the investigators found an increase in hair thickness. A more recent 2019 study found that of the 300 or so participants who followed a specific massage regimen, nearly 70% reported improved hair thickness at the end. This takes it to the next level and makes giving yourself a daily massage oh-so-delightful (self-care should never feel like a chore). Additionally, it can lift up sebum and buildup that accumulates between washes.
What board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D. says about scalp massages:
"Beautiful, strong hair depends on good blood circulation, proper nutrition, and a healthy and supple scalp," says Cicgrab Gathers, who specializes in hair care and founded MDHairMixtress. "Massages can reduce stress and boost mood," she says. "In fact, a study of female office workers found that twice-weekly scalp massage had effects on stress hormones, blood pressure, and heart rate."
What our tester says:
“Do yourself a favor and order this immediately. This hand-headed massager feels so freaking good. I use it in the shower alongside my shampoo or between washes alone. The spikes are gentle and malleable, but firm enough to really give yourself a meaningful massage.” — mindbodygreen beauty director Alexandra Engler
Best budget: The INKEY List Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment
Pros:
- Budget-friendly
- Science-backed
Cons:
- Reports of leaving a white residue
- Takes a while to see results
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeScalp-focused
Type:Serum
Key Ingredients:Caffeine, Betaine, Redensyl
This brand has made a name for itself by crafting simple formulas, at effective doses, with clean ingredients—all at a very reasonable price. Take this $15 scalp treatment, which bends together caffeine powder, betaine, and Redensyl, a hair growth activator. Let's start with the last one: In clinicals, the ingredient is shown to promote hair growth within three months. But that's not the only active ingredient working hard for your hair: According to a report in the International Journal of Trichology, caffeine has the ability to stimulate the scalp and provides antioxidant properties, which can help with hair shedding. In fact, one 2018 study shows that a caffeine-based liquid topical can be just as effective as Minoxidil4, active in brands like Rogaine and the traditional topical treatment for hair loss.
What our tester says:
"It doesn’t get easier than an overnight treatment. I like to run this hair formula through my strands, massage it into the scalp, and then put my hair in a loose braid overnight. When I wake up and wash my hair, it feels softer and fresher than ever." — Hannah Frye, assistant beauty editor
Best natural: Ranavat Mighty Majesty Fortifying Hair Serum
Pros:
- Simple formula
- Smells amazing
Cons:
- Uses essential oils, if you're sensitive to them
- Pricey
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeHair fiber fortifyingScalp-focusedHydrating
Type:Serum
Key Ingredients:Sunflower Oil, Jasmine Oil, Amla extract
This three-ingredient formula is simple but luxurious. The base is a sunflower oil, which can condition the scalp and strand by providing fatty acids and antioxidants. (Bonus, it also makes the hair shine oh-so-bright.) The jasmine essential oil nurtures the hair follicle and even has some antimicrobial properties. And the amla extract is rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C, to combat oxidative stress. While this won't stimulate growth at the root, it will provide favorable conditions for lush hair growth—while minimizing breakage on the hair you do have. A tip from the brand: In the evening apply it to the scalp, gently working your way to the roots, then leave it on overnight for a deep condition.
Along with racking up a 3,500-person waitlist, this serum is an editor-approved pick loved by beauty editor Jamie Schneider, who calls it multi-purpose "staple" that keeps your strands strong and lush.
What our tester says:
"For those dealing with increased shedding right now (self very much included), a hair growth serum can keep your locks strong and help encourage thicker strands. I've tested more serums than I can count at this point, but RANAVAT's simple yet luxurious formula will surely remain a staple in my routine. Considering how often I use it, I'll be hitting the bottom of the bottle pretty soon."—Schneider
Best splurge: Augustinus Bader The Scalp Treatment
Pros:
- Science-backed
- Innovative ingredients
Cons:
- Pricey
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeScalp-focusedGluten-free
Type:Scalp Exfoliant
Key Ingredients:TFC8, L-arginine, Mineral Complex
Whatever part of the skin this brand touches turns to gold—oh yes, scalp included. The star of the show is the brand's proprietary TFC8, an innovative technology that creates the optimal environment for renewal and better delivers the other actives in the formula. While the TFC8 is used across the board in their products, as for the scalp-specific ones this contains the amino acid L-arginine and a mineral complex. Together, they reduce shedding, soothe the skin, and help anchor the hair in the follicle.
Best oil: Allpa Botanicals Rosemary Hair Oil
Pros
- All-natural
- Simple formual
Cons
- May weigh down roots
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeHair fiber fortifyingScalp-focusedHydratingGluten-free
Type:Oil
Key Ingredients:Rosemary Oil
As far as botanical oils for hair health goes, we're obsessed with rosemary. (So are derms and hair experts, we might add—triple board-certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D., has previously raved about it.) The reason is that research has shown it's very effective for hair shedding. In fact, a 2015 randomized comparative trial found that rosemary essential oil was just as effective as minoxidil (the active ingredient in many commercial hair-growth products) for reversing hair loss caused by androgens—also known as male- or female-pattern baldness—after six months. This option uses organic, cold-pressed rosemary oil hand-picked from high altitudes in the Andean Mountains of Ecuador.
What holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., says about rosemary
"[Rosemary is] a very reasonable option for people who want to stay natural and have some thinning hair issues" on the mindbodygreen podcast.
Best scalp detox: Act + Acre Cold Processed Scalp Detox
Pros
- Rave reviews
- Scalp feels so refreshed
Cons
- A bit more time commitment
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeScalp-focusedDetoxingGluten-free
Type:Scalp Exfoliant
Key Ingredients:Baobab, Basil Leaf, Moringa, Aloe, and Calendula
A clear, refreshed scalp is the basis for healthy hair growth: New hair follicles can't form if there's gunk in the way or if the skin is irritated. That's why it's vital to have a quality product to deep clean the skin from time to time. This detoxing number has been one of the most recommended products to me for hair care—and one use will show you why. It's a pre-shampoo product that breaks down sebum, buildup, and dirt to help restore balance to the area. It's made with a host of good-for-hair ingredients like baobab, basil leaf, moringa, aloe, and calendula. Apply it on a dry scalp, massage it in thoroughly, let it sit for 20 minutes, wash as normal, and be amazed about how good your roots feel.
What our tester says:
"This product is a top seller and award-winner—and it's the reason I could say goodbye to flaking, peeling, and an itchy scalp. The pre-cleanse oil gently yet effectively banishes debris and buildup, cleaning the follicle. This promotes better absorption of nutrients and fosters a healthy environment for growth. I love that the ingredients are safe for the scalp microbiome (and actually nourish it!)" — Hannah Frye, assistant beauty editor
Best hair strengthener : Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Rice Water Protein + Moisture Strengthening Treatment
Pros:
- Hydrated, soft hair instantly
Cons:
- Some complain about the scent
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeHair fiber fortifyingHydratingGluten-free
Type:Shampoo
Key Ingredients:Rice water, Vitamin B
Rice water rinses are an age-old beauty ritual that can strengthen the hair shaft. In this formula, they take the strengthening power of rice water protein and add B vitamins and an algae extract to boost shine, soften dry texture, and fight free radicals.
What board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. says about rice water:
"Rice water is rich in starch, which forms the surface of the hair shaft. This adds strength, enhances hydration, and minimizes the appearance of split ends. Rice water can also benefit the scalp itself, enhancing skin hydration."
What our tester says:
“This protein treatment keeps my hair looking soft, healthy and thick. About once a week, I’ll apply it post shampoo as an overnight treatment and then rinse it out in the morning. Technically you can rinse it out the same day—they just ask that you leave it on the strands for at least 10 minutes. (Just do whatever makes the most sense for your own wash schedule.) While this isn’t stimulating the scalp—it’s not designed to—it is definitely helping the hair fiber. My hair is prone to breakage and split ends, so I need a lot of help keeping the strands intact between trims.” — mindbodygreen beauty director Alexandra Engler
Best for men: rthvi Revitalize Natural Hair Growth Oil
Pros:
- A clean, simple formula using beloved hair-enhancing ingredients
- Organic ingredients
Cons:
- May take a while to see optimal results
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeHair fiber fortifyingScalp-focusedHydrating
Type:Oil
Key Ingredients:Rosemary, Peppermint, Nettle, Amla, Bhringraj
This ayurvedic oil has all the heavy hitters: Rosemary stimulates the scalp and has studies showing it's an effective botanical for hair fullness. Peppermint invigorates the hair follicle—and has some promising data to support growth results; however, more research is needed in human tests. And finally, bhringraj, amla, and nettle condition the skin and hair while adding major antioxidant support. The formula has been used in ayurvedic traditions to help ease hair shedding—and this particular product is beloved by users for its efficacy.
Best system: Harklinikken The Essentials Kit
Pros:
- The set works together to improve each step's overall efficacy
Cons:
- Pricey
Considerations:Hair fiber fortifyingScalp-focusedHydrating
Type:ShampooConditioner
Key Ingredients:Custom
While the individualized treatment is what made Harklinikken world-class, you can still get the products without signing on for the personalized protocol. This three-part kit includes a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in hydrating cream that are infused with the same invigorating ingredients, just not specially crafted for you. Even though I no longer stick to the customized routine, I'll treat myself to this set regularly to boost my hair fullness.
What our reviewer says:
“If you’re experiencing loss that’s really starting to bother you, I highly recommend looking into this brand. Although setting up a virtual appointment and the price point may seem daunting, it's worth it if you can swing it. I know from several friends and fellow beauty professionals that this system was finally what helped them deal with hair thinning. It's what did it for me. I should also note that the extract comes with specific instructions: Should be applied on dry hair (2 hours after getting it wet), and then left on for ideally 6-8 hours. During the time that I was committed to this routine, I did have to rework my normal wash and style schedule to accommodate. So be prepared.” — mindbodygreen beauty director Alexandra Engler
What about Minoxidil?
Minoxidil1 is the active ingredient found in products like Rogaine. As trichologist Bridgette Hill tells us, “minoxidil is the only FDA approved medicine for hair growth.” While the above products are great solutions if you’re looking for more natural ways to encourage a healthy environment for growth, if you want to take your journey to the next level you may consider asking your medical provider about it.
Typically, minoxidil is formulated at 2% and 5% topical solutions. The most common side effects2 are irritation and allergic contact dermatitis on the scalp.
Causes of hair loss.
There are many, many contributing factors to hair loss and thinning—and there's also much we don't know about it and are still learning. So if you're experiencing any sort of hair loss, it may feel daunting to try to get to the bottom of it. Professionals can help, so we always encourage you to visit a dermatologist, stylist, or trichologist if you feel you need it. But for a place to start, these are the most common influencing factors:
- Age. Hair growth slows with age3 until, at some point, some hair follicles stop growing hair altogether. Aging of the hair also affects its color and density (that is, hair turns gray and becomes thinner). According to research, the age at which our hair follicles start to slow production is different for every individual4.
- Genetics. If you have a family history of hair loss, you're more likely to experience it and in similar patterns.
- Nutritional deficiencies. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), low levels of certain nutrients—like biotin or zinc—can lead to significant hair thinning. (Biotin deficiency is rare in the U.S. population5; overt zinc deficiency is also rare6 in the adult U.S. population, although the potential zinc gap from our diet isn't anything to gloss over.) For more information on deficiencies and hair shedding, check out our guide to hair vitamins.
- Stress. Even normal, everyday stress can push your hair to shed more than is typical. Stress triggers a spike in hormones, neurotransmitters, and cytokines7, which pushes hair follicles into the telogen phase of the hair growth cycle. Learn more about stress hair loss.
- Hormones. Hormones play a huge role in beauty—from influencing collagen production to triggering blemishes and, yes, hair loss. One of the main hormones that influences hair is cortisol (the stress hormone, see above), but thyroid and sex hormones also influence hair growth. For example, estrogen is connected to keratin production8—this is why pregnant people may experience thicker hair, which sheds shortly after birth. Or hair can thin during menopause.
- Styling & care influences. Product buildup on the scalp, tension due to tight styles, and breakage of the hair fiber will all get in the way of dense, lush hair.
- Tension. Did you know that you can hold tension in your scalp? Well, you can—and it may be contributing to hair woes. "Beautiful, strong hair depends on good blood circulation, proper nutrition, and a healthy and supple scalp," says board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., who specializes in hair care and founded MDHairMixtress.
- Environmental stressors. Environmental stressors can lead to oxidative stress, which can cause shedding. According to one study done on human hair cells, exposure to common air pollutants (such as car and diesel exhaust)directly decreased the protein in our follicles9 that is responsible for hair growth.
Again, there may be other health factors that are influencing your hair growth and loss, so please consult a health professional about your situation.
Habits that can encourage hair growth
We’re firm believers that a beauty routine isn’t just the products you put on your body—it’s the lifestyle and habits you keep, too.
- Prioritize protein. “Make sure you are eating enough protein. Hair is primarily made of protein (keratin), so you need to have enough in your diet to grow hair, especially if you are experiencing hair loss. The recommended dietary allowance for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram per day, meaning a 150 pound healthy women should be getting about 55 grams of protein per day, which is a lot more than many of us get with our usual diets,” says Nathan.
- Eat a nutrient dense diet. “Varied diets, including diets rich in zinc, omega 3 and omega 6, and vitamin D may also help support healthy hair growth,” says Nathan.
- Find stress management practices. As we’ve noted above, "significant stress can lead to shedding and hair loss10," board-certified dermatologist Christine Shaver, M.D., FAAD, of Bernstein Medical Center for Hair Restoration in New York City tells mbg. Find a stress management practice that works for you–with help from our tips here.
- Practice sleep hygiene. Research shows that stress increases as the length and quality of sleep decrease. Here, science-backed ways to fall and stay asleep.
FAQ
Do hair growth products actually work?
High-quality hair growth products can work—but it’s important to identify your exact goals. Some folks want faster hair growth, others want fuller-looking hair, some want length, and others want less loss. (You may find you want all of the above!) Once you have a better idea of your needs, you can look for a product that suits you.
Overall, hair growth products may work in a variety of ways. For spurring growth itself, a formula may use topical ingredients that stimulate the hair follicle such as rosemary, peptides, and caffeine. To reduce loss, you’ll want formulas that reduce inflammation at the scalp, so look for antioxidants and calming ingredients. For length and fullness, you’ll want to reduce damage and breakage, so find products that nurture and protect the hair fiber, such as amino acids, proteins, and lipids.
How long till hair growth products work?
How long it will take a hair growth product to work depends on how fast your hair grows in general, as well as the formula itself. For some types of products, you may notice immediate aesthetic differences—for example, your hair may appear fuller or healthier. But don’t confuse aesthetic changes (while notable in their own right) for actual regrowth. Give a product at least 4 to 8 weeks to see regrowth before evaluating its efficacy.
What is the best hair growth product for men?
Hair growth products tend to work similarly across the board. So a hair serum can work for both men, women, or whomever—regardless of the color of bottle it comes in. That being said, dermatologists tend to recommend 5% minoxidil to treat male pattern baldness. For plant-based, natural products we like rthvi Revitalize Natural Hair Growth Oil as it contains ingredients shown to help restrain DHT(the hormone related to male pattern baldness).
The takeaway.
Don't worry: Healthy hair growth is possible, even if there are days when you feel like nothing can help. There are a plethora of products out there that can care for the scalp, nurture the fiber, and support your hair follicles from the inside out.* Want more hair growth tips? Check out our guide to fuller-looking hair.
Meet The Experts
10 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6691938/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5028441/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK278957/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6369639/
- https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Biotin-HealthProfessional/
- https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#en2
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1868107/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3884776/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5896661/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/hair-growth