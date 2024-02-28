This uses a blend of phyto-actives that have clinicals to back their use as good-for-hair actives. Mung bean sprouts have a high concentration of zinc, silica, iron, and several vitamins. Curcumin is a notable antioxidant that has anti-inflammatory properties when applied topically, like in this formula. Red clover contains a very powerful flavonoid that is able to soothe irritated scalps. These botanicals are housed in a base formula that contains other smart actives like caffeine, peptides, and bergamot—the latter of which adds a delightful scent.

What board-certified dermatologist Neera Nathan, M.D., says about the formula:

“I think that one of the star ingredients is the topical caffeine, which has been shown to stimulate hair growth and also counteract the potentially damaging effects of hormones and stress on the hair follicle. Curcuma longa, or turmeric, is another powerful active that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.”

What our tester says:

“One of the main challenges with leave-in hair growth treatments is they can get in the way of styling. Lots of options leave the roots looking weighed down. I find this to be fast-absorbing enough for day-to-day use, but I should caveat that I typically style my hair wavy and purposefully messy—or in a slicked back up-do. If you’re one who favors a pristine blowout, this may get in the way. However, I consider the results to be worth whatever styling setbacks I may encounter. This serum has noticeably helped fill in my part and hairline.” — mindbodygreen beauty director Alexandra Engler