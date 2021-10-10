As far as hair growth goes, there are no shortages of tonics, topicals, and DIY remedies that promise longer, stronger hair. Finding one that works for you may take some trials and tribulations—but there are a few options that have stood the test of time. Well, at least anecdotally.

Hair rinses tend to fall in that category. There are several types of hair rinses out there—some branded as clarifying products, others hydrating ones. In the case of rice water rinse, hair growth and strength are the top benefits reported. For what it’s worth, we did an explainer on the benefits of hair rinses here, if you want more information. But if you just want a thorough tutorial—complete with tips, tricks, and add-ons, you’ve come to the right place.