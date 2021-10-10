This wellness industry darling can be blended into a hair rinse to increase shine and reduce frizz. It all comes down to pH. The hair's pH is very important, as an unbalanced hair and scalp can cause irritation, dryness, dullness, and frizziness. Your hair and scalp hover around 5.5 normally (studies even show that when your hair products are at or below 5.5 pH, it can reduce damage and frizz3 ). Since water is a neutral pH and most shampoos are alkaline, simply taking a shower changes the pH of your hair. So rinsing your hair with diluted apple cider vinegar post-shower can bring down that pH, improving the appearance in the process. There's also some evidence that it can help with dandruff. Check out our full apple cider vinegar hair rinse tutorial here.