First, let's wade through the benefits and claims. The most prominent claim is that it will help spur growth, resulting in long flowing locks. Unfortunately, we can’t confirm that with the evidence available. “Despite decades of use, there is no definitive data proving its effectiveness in increasing hair growth,” says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. So anecdotally many women swear by it, but if you’re looking for hard science—it’s just not there yet. (It’s similar to castor oil or hot oil treatments in that respect.)

But despite the lack of hair growth research, rice water does have certain properties that can make it beneficial for hair health in general. Read: just because it might not make your hair grow to great lengths, doesn’t mean it’s not a worthwhile treatment to try!

“Rice water is rich in starch which forms the surface of the hair shaft,” says Zeichner. “This adds strength, enhances hydration, and minimizes the appearance of split ends.” The starch is the main ingredient in rice water specifically; however, the water is also thought to contain some of the good-for-hair actives found in rice generally, including antioxidants, minerals, and amino acids. The antioxidants are a vital part of hair health as they neutralize free radicals, which can do major damage to strands; minerals and amino acids may help strengthen strands. It’s also rich in an active called inositol, which studies have shown helps mend and repair damaged hair.

Not only that but it’s good for the scalp: “Rice water can also benefit the scalp itself, enhancing skin hydration,” he says. (There’s a reason rice extracts are added to moisturizers.) And with a healthier scalp, comes healthier hair at the root.

So even if this doesn’t spur growth or regrowth, it does help the hair you already have healthy.