A hydrating face mist is like a power drink for your face—your skin eagerly laps up the moisture, making you look bright and refreshed. And in terms of the types of mists out there, rosewater receives a lot of the fanfare. For good reason: Its anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce redness on the skin, and it's especially great for a post-sun spritz. Due to its mildly astringent nature, it also makes an effective toner; you can even use rosewater on your scalp to reduce oiliness in between washes.

Even better? It's not so difficult to whip up yourself. If you have a rose bush or two in your yard, or if you've recently come across a bouquet, you can easily transform those decadent petals into a hydrating rosewater spray. A bonus of the DIY route is that it doesn't contain the skin-drying alcohols that so many face mists out there have.

Below, you'll find the easiest DIY recipe for a rosewater spray.