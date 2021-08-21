mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
The 11 Best Sulfate-Free Purple Shampoos For Blond Hair 

The 11 Best Sulfate-Free Purple Shampoos For Blond Hair 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Woman Combing Long Blond Hair

Image by Sonja Lekovic / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 21, 2021 — 16:05 PM

Hey beauty fans, welcome to art class—today we're learning about color theory. You've likely heard of the color wheel (go ahead and Google it real quickly, should you need to). And according to color theory, shades on the opposite side of the circle cancel each other out. That's exactly the science behind toning shampoos! 

"We use toners to enhance dull tones or cancel unwanted tones," says hairstylist Natasha Speth. "When we are canceling unwanted tones, we refer to our faithful color wheel to select the proper tones. We would use complementary colors to cancel out unwanted tones." The basics of at-home toning are using violet for yellow, green for red, or blue for orange. "For instance, if a light blonde with soft golden undertones would prefer to be an icy white blonde, we may use a violet base toner or send them home with a violet-based shampoo and conditioner." 

Enter, a platinum blonde's best friend: purple shampoo. These are your standard shampoos made with violet pigments that deposit onto the hair to color-correct brassy and yellow undertones. (Oh, and on that depositing note? Yes, these can start to stain your hair lavender if used too often—although the fix is simple: Just cut back how much you use it!) And because we're mindbodygreen, all of the below are sulfate-free too. 

Together Beauty Purple Reign

This natural, clean hair care brand delivers high-quality smart care and styling products. (It's formulated and created by a famed New York hairstylist and salon owner—so it checks out why.) This option is made with 98% natural and clean ingredients, one being Ancient Chinese purple rice to give it that lush purple hue. The other ingredients tend to your hair health, like protein-powered quinoa and antioxidant-packed baobab oil.

Purple Reign, Together Beauty ($24)

Together Beauty Purple Reign
Together Beauty

Function of Beauty Purple Shampoo

This brand makes entirely customizable hair care products—from hair type, oil production at the scalp, hair strand thickness, fragrance, and goals. So you don't have to sacrifice any of your other hair care needs just to get a violet shampoo. Just visit the site, take their quiz, and make the purple shampoo of your dreams.

Purple Shampoo, Function of Beauty (starting at $24)

Function of Beauty Purple Shampoo
Function of Beauty

Playa Beauty Violet Brightening Shampoo

Turn up those highlights with this brightening option, which not only color corrects but contains actives that can add ample shine. First up, there's vitamin C, which will neutralize free radicals (that can contribute to hair loss and dullness). Additionally, there's apple cider vinegar, which can clarify hair, tame frizz, and give strands luster.    

Violet Brightening Shampoo, Playa Beauty ($28) 

Playa Beauty Violet Brightening Shampoo
Playa Beauty

Not Your Mother's Blonde Moment Purple Shampoo

The hue comes from violet rice extract, which improves hair health while also toning down brassy strands. It also hydrates strands with glycerin and other botanicals. At just under $8, too, it's budget-friendly.

Blonde Moment Purple Shampoo, Not Your Mother's ($7.79)

Not Your Mother’s Blonde Moment Purple Shampoo
Not Your Mother’s

dpHue Cool Blonde Shampoo

This natural-inspired brand is founded by celebrity hair colorist Justin Anderson who tends to some of Hollywood's most famous blondes. (So we trust his work and formulations—it's the option that this beauty editor uses on her blond highlights.) It's blended with hibiscus flower extract, amino acids, and hydrolyzed silk.   

Cool Blonde Shampoo, dpHue ($26)

dpHue Cool Blonde Shampoo
dpHue

Aveda Blonde Revival Purple Toning Shampoo

Loaded with botanical oils like euterpe oleracea fruit oil and passiflora edulis seed oil, this antioxidant-rich formula helps protect color while toning it. See environmental stressors not only damage hair but fade color too!

Blonde Revival Purple Toning Shampoo, Aveda ($30)

Aveda Blonde Revival Purple Toning Shampoo
Aveda

Kevin Murphy Blonde Angel Wash

This is brimming with tropical and exotic botanicals and florals to help strengthen hair and improve scalp health. A few of our favorites? There's mango seed butter for fatty acids, jojoba oil for conditioning, and sunflower seed extracts for antioxidants.  

Blonde Angel Wash, Kevin Murphy ($31)

Kevin Murphy Blonde Angel Wash
Kevin Murphy

Ethnique Tone It Down Solid Shampoo Bar

Shampoo bars are a hugely popular option as they are more eco-friendly (no bulky packaging!). However, many people complain that they don't come with all the extra healthy hair actives of traditional shampoos. Not so here! This contains babassu and jasmine oils for conditioning and beetroot powder for that plum shade.   

Tone It Down Solid Shampoo Bar, Ethnique ($22.99)  

Ethnique Tone It Down Solid Shampoo Bar
Ethnique

artnaturals Purple Shampoo

Another affordable pick, this gets glowing reviews from users. We suspect that's from the coconut (which is hydrating and softening) as well as vitamin E. Vitamin E is a popular hair care addition since it's oil-soluble, reduces hair loss, and balances the oil on the scalp. 

Purple Shampoo, artnaturals ($7.69)

artnaturals Purple Shampoo
artnaturals

Kristin Ess Purple Shampoo

This stylist-fronted brand is as smart as it is sophisticated. It contains several botanicals we love around here: There's coconut oil, algae extract, and lychee, to name a few. But the star is the hydrolyzed keratin protein, which is the main structural component of hair. 

Purple Shampoo, Kristin Ess ($24)

Kristin Ess Purple Shampoo
Kristin Ess

Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

The brand's signature Moroccan argan oil makes this deeply hydrating and conditioning for strands. The proprietary ArganID™ Technology infuses antioxidants into hair while simultaneously helping to repair and seal the cuticle. 

Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo, Morroccanoil ($24)

Morroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo
Morroccanoil
Advertisement

Application tips:

Have questions about using any of these? We got you covered. 

  • These are best for those looking for icy, platinum, silver, and wheat blond, as each of these shades typically needs to tone down gold and yellow tones. However, even golden blondes can get in on the action if they feel their hair is getting too brassy. 
  • If this is your first time using it, start with once a week (using your other sulfate-free shampoo during the other washes) and build up as needed. As we noted above, you can go overboard and stain your hair purple. But ultimately, how often you use it will be totally up to you. 
  • Stylists recommend applying it on wet hair, as putting it on dry hair prior to wetting will likely deposit too much pigment.  
  • Those with high porosity hair (check out our porosity quiz here to find out where you fall on the porosity spectrum) run the risk of tinting their hair purple. A word of caution. 
  • Most people only use shampoo at the roots, but you'll want to cover the whole head so your silver strands can get the full treatment. 

The takeaway.

If you bleach your hair and find your tone turning yellow, don't fret: Just reach for one of these purple shampoos. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Niacinamide & Vitamin C: Friends Or Foes? Dermatologists Explain

Jamie Schneider
Niacinamide & Vitamin C: Friends Or Foes? Dermatologists Explain
Beauty

Heads Up: You're Probably Using This Type Of Shampoo Wrong

Jamie Schneider
Heads Up: You're Probably Using This Type Of Shampoo Wrong
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Friendships

Yes, There's A Difference Between Sympathy & Empathy: Why The Difference Matters

Nafeesah Allen, Ph.D.
Yes, There's A Difference Between Sympathy & Empathy: Why The Difference Matters
Beauty

Got Wavy Hair? Here's How To Identify Your Very Specific Type

Alexandra Engler
Got Wavy Hair? Here's How To Identify Your Very Specific Type
Functional Food

Eating More Of This Nut May Help You Live Longer, Suggests Harvard Study

Eliza Sullivan
Eating More Of This Nut May Help You Live Longer, Suggests Harvard Study
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

Unsure How To Use Tinned Fish? Try Starting With This Simple, Filling Lunch

Eliza Sullivan
Unsure How To Use Tinned Fish? Try Starting With This Simple, Filling Lunch
Friendships

Yes, Soul Mates Can Be Platonic — Here Are 9 Signs You've Found Yours

Sarah Regan
Yes, Soul Mates Can Be Platonic — Here Are 9 Signs You've Found Yours
Mental Health

Is Your "Second Brain" Sabotaging Your Mental Health? A Neuroscientist Explains

Daniel Amen, M.D.
Is Your "Second Brain" Sabotaging Your Mental Health? A Neuroscientist Explains
Integrative Health

How To Journal For Better Mental Health, From A Brain Plasticity Researcher

Emma Loewe
How To Journal For Better Mental Health, From A Brain Plasticity Researcher
Integrative Health

The Stress Management Tip You Need To Hear, Based On Your Age

Emma Loewe
The Stress Management Tip You Need To Hear, Based On Your Age
Spirituality

What This Weekend's Historic Full Moon Means For Your Zodiac Sign

The AstroTwins
What This Weekend's Historic Full Moon Means For Your Zodiac Sign
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-sulfate-free-purple-shampoos-for-blonde-hair

Your article and new folder have been saved!