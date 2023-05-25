"Something to know when switching to natural hair care is that drastic changes in color are usually not possible," notes naturopathic doctor Tess Marshall, N.D. So don't expect to go from jet black to honey blond in a sitting (read more about the challenges of lightening your hair without bleach). Instead, "stick to shades of your natural color." A major bonus: Using a natural toner can even be healthy for your hair, helping with strength and shine of your hair strands.