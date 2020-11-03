Coconut oil is hailed for good reason: “It nourishes strands, replenishes moisture, improves manageability, controls frizz, and adds high gloss shine and softness to curls,” hairstylist Miko Branch, co-founder of natural hair care brand Miss Jessie's, once told us. “Also, it’s naturally rich in proteins and fatty acids.” Lauric acid, to be exact, which allows your tresses to better hold on to proteins. It also has a low molecular weight, so it's more able to easily penetrate and absorb into the hair shaft—aka, more moisture to parched strands.

Although, if your hair and scalp run oily, you might want to nix the coconut oil mask or use it very sparingly. Like we mentioned, the thick, rich oil is super hydrating—perfect for withered strands, but not so great for hair prone to buildup. And in a twisted turn of events, over-doing the coconut oil can cause more brittleness for some people.

To learn more about the benefits of coconut oil for hair type (and who should probably steer clear), take a look here.