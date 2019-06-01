It's a hair care method in which slightly warmed oil is used to coat and "mend" dry hair. Traditionally, this is an at-home treatment (not many salons offer it), and it tends to be best for very dry, coarse hair. The treatment in practice varies quite a bit: There isn't one definitive method that all users agree on, so you'll end up seeing a lot of different recommendations out there.

The oil is heated because it is thought to help open the cuticle and let the oil penetrate deeper. "The idea with heat is that it breaks down the bonds and helps coat it better," says board-certified dermatologist Doris Day, M.D. "I get the theory behind it, but there isn't data to prove it. But it's been done for a long period of time, and we haven't really seen damage from it, but it really does depend on the technique to it."

And from the research that's out now, the benefits you might get and the oil penetration—as you'll see later—has far more to do with the oil than the environment in which the oil is applied.