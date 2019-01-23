When it comes to superfoods, honey is already a big deal. But while you may be familiar with the health benefits most honey has to offer, there's another variety that's making waves in the wellness and natural beauty worlds—Manuka honey—and it comes with its own unique list of health benefits and uses.

"When I get that scratch in my throat, I go straight for the Manuka honey," Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, functional medicine expert, told mbg. "This honey from New Zealand has even higher nutritional content than regular raw honey and has next-level antimicrobial properties. I'll add a little to my dandelion tea throughout the day."

But Manuka's perks extend well beyond battling the common cold. Here, learn everything you need to know about the unique health and beauty benefits of Manuka honey, what to do with it, and how to make sure you're buying the highest quality product.