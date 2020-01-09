The 12 Best Clean, Natural Hair Oils For Shiny, Healthy Hair
As far as clean and natural hair care goes, oils are crown royals: They help hydrate dry strands, add shine, and can even help your scalp. Plus they're often easier to formulate with pure, natural, clean ingredients—more so than, say, shampoos or styling products—so there are usually plenty of options to choose from.
But, like most things in beauty, different oils are better suited for different hair types and needs. You may find coconut oil is too heavy for your strands, while another's will soak it right up. Or you may be looking for a healthier scalp, while another is looking for split-end repair. Whatever your needs, these are our favorites.
Joon Saffron Hair Elixir Oil
A century-old Persian hair care secret, saffron-infused hair oils help strengthen strands and add shine. The lush oil simply sinks into hair—a truly lavish experience. (Considering saffron is worth more than gold per unit, we'd expect no less.) The base is made of rose, pistachio, and argan oils, which are lightweight and impart an enchanting scent.
Saffron Hair Elixir Oil, Joon ($28)
Ranavat Botanics Mighty Majesty Fortifying Hair Serum
This healing hair serum combines a trio of powerful actives. First, there's jasmine, a common fragrance note, which is often used in aromatherapy for stress reduction. It's also blended with sunflower seed so it's light enough for the scalp (it won't clog hair follicles or cause buildup). And last but not least, alma fruit oil, a classic ayurvedic ingredient with powerful antioxidant properties. It's the perfect oil for a quick scalp massage.
Mighty Majesty Fortifying Hair Serum, Ranavat Botanics ($44)
Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Hair Oil
A cult favorite clean brand, this hair oil is a not-so-secret favorite of many celebrities. It's made with calming calendula extracts, hydrating sweet almond, jojoba, sunflower, rosemary oils, fragrance neroli oils—and apricot oil is its delivery base.
Luxury Hair Oil, Rodin Olio Lusso ($70)
Briogeo B. Well Organic + 100% Cold-Pressed Pure Castor Oil
Castor oil is hailed anecdotally as a hair regrowth cure for scalp, brows, and even lashes. (There's no research at the moment, but even some derms admit that they've heard good things.) However, castor oil is rich in vitamin E, humectants, and fatty acids, which are essential for hair health regardless. This option is cold-pressed to ensure efficacy, 100% pure organic, and Fair Trade Certified.
B. Well Organic + 100% Cold-Pressed Pure Castor Oil, Briogeo ($26)
SheaMoisture 100% Pure Argan Oil
Argan oil is a favorite among hairstylists as an effective way to soften strands and tame frizz. This option is nothing but that enriching oil, if you're one to stick to pure options. The oil's makeup includes antioxidants and fatty acids to help protect and heal strands. Not to mention it multitasks as a hand oil, body moisturizer, and is even light enough for the face.
100% Pure Argan Oil, SheaMoisture ($8.99)
Carol's Daughter Monoi Oil Sacred Strengthening Oil
Manoi oil is actually a blend of Tahitian tiare gardenia flower extract and copra coconut oil—and has been used as a hair elixir for thousands of years by the people of Polynesia. Historically it's been used as a purifying oil for many anointing rituals; in its modern rebirth it's a hair care favorite for its subtle fragrance and shine-inducing benefits.
Monoi Oil Sacred Strengthening Oil, Carol's Daughter ($30)
Captain Blankenship Mermaid Hair Oil
This cult-favorite brand and oil will encourage long, flowing locks with argan, jojoba, and kukui nut oil. You'll fall for it due to the lovely scent, created with cedarwood and sweet orange essential oils.
Mermaid Hair Oil, Captain Blankenship ($34)
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
Olaplex is a revolutionary, high-tech hair care line for those with severely damaged or chemically treated hair. (It also just happens to be clean, too.) The throughline through the collection is the bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, a molecule that works by finding single hydrogen sulfur bonds and linking them back together to create disulfide bonds. Disulfide bonds are naturally occurring on healthy hair, but they become broken with chemical and physical damage. That's not all: This oil also has grapeseed and fermented green tea oil.
No. 7 Bonding Oil, Olaplex ($28)
Together Beauty Flower Supply Hair Oil
This 100% natural oil is made of jojoba, argan, and lavender oil (where it gets its soothing scent.) It's also colorless, which is especially vital for blondes or lighter-colored hair of any kind. Many people don't realize this, but amber-hued oil can actually deposit pigment into hair, turning light hair brassy or even orange.
Flower Supply Hair Oil, Together Beauty ($45)
Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Oil
This potent little tincture is a bestselling leave-in treatment for a reason. It instantly hydrates strands with buriti oil. This oil is harvested from the Buriti Palm in Brazil (also called the "tree of life") and has incredible nourishing properties. It's also made with sunflower seed oil and pomegranate oil for some added antioxidants.
Dry Remedy Moisturizing Oil, Aveda ($32)
Palmer's Coconut Oil Hair Polisher Serum
For those who want to stick to the basics, you can't go wrong with coconut oil. It's inexpensive, effective, and multipurpose. Not only that, but there's research that does show it penetrates better than other kitchen staples, like olive oils. You can try it in a hot oil treatment to smooth back flyaways or frizz.
Coconut Oil Hair Polisher Serum, Palmer's ($6.05)
Josie Maran Argan Oil Hair Serum
We'd be remiss not to include Josie Maran on any list that touches on oils—specifically argan in this brand's case. Known for the argan-infused skin care, the hair oil is equally applause-worthy. This serum also comes with avocado oil and vitamin E; hair looks stunning and polished.
Argan Oil Hair Serum, Josie Maran ($30)
