The buzzword: bond-builders. This is a general term for products that contain nourishing ingredients like keratin, biotin, hydrolyzed quinoa, amino acids, or proteins.

“Topical protein treatments such as keratin or bond-strengthening shampoos revitalize hair and promote stronger hair strands," hairstylist Miko Branch, co-founder of hair care brand Miss Jessie's, previously told mbg.

She adds, "Adding protein to hair is a terrific way to restore and nourish hair follicles, fostering hair health by protecting tresses, and helping to prevent breakage.”

Not to mention, these bond-building proteins can even help with hair growth. "A good protein treatment can aid in the repair of severely damaged hair, hair growth, and the penetration and healing of a dry, flaky scalp," celebrity hairstylist Annagjid "Kee" Taylor adds.

See, a major key to encouraging hair growth is protecting the length you already have; breakage-prone strands can make your hair growth goals nearly impossible. By strengthening and rebuilding those broken amino acid chains, protein treatments can protect the hair from damage and keep it healthy—and as a general rule, healthy hair grows way faster.