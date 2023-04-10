First up, a supercharged wash routine. "Clarifying shampoos are great when hair looks dull," hair and curl expert stylist Candace Witherspoon explains. See, too much product, be it from leave-in treatments, dry shampoo, hair spray, etc., can build up on the hair over time.

When this happens, your true strands can't shine through all of the residues. You may even feel a gritty texture on your hair, see little white specs on the strands, or experience increased tangling due to this buildup.

The answer: Add a clarifying shampoo to your routine. If you wash your hair every other day, then you can use a clarifying shampoo every other week. If you wash your hair once or twice a week, call upon the clarifying shampoo once or twice a month.

Want to learn more about these special wash products? Here's a quick breakdown.