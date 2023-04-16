Before you go in for your gloss, it’s best to have an idea of what you want. “It is important to confirm verbiage regarding these services with your stylist to make sure you’re getting the right thing for your hair type and texture,” Azadganian explains.

For the best results, come in with the hair as you typically wear it (so they know your hair texture as is) and a reference photo for color matching. Be sure you find an image that shows the right tone (warmer, cooler, neutral) and let them know if you want it a bit different than seen in the reference image.

When showing the professional the image, be sure to talk about it. Folks see and express color differently: What's a chocolatey brunette to you, may seem a bit auburn to another. So point out what you like about it, the tones you see, and how you'd like the final result to look like.

Talking about the image—not just showing it—will help you and the colorist get on the same page.

When you go in for your gloss, your stylist will use a developer and processing solution. They typically apply this to the hair after it’s been washed and often slightly dried with a towel. Then, they will rinse it out and follow up with a blowout and style should you choose.