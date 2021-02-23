Heat harms your hair—it’s a hard truth, unfortunately, no matter how you slice it. We’d be the first to applaud the almighty air-dry, but telling you to ditch the hot tools forever would just be unrealistic. Sometimes you may want to coax your strands into a certain style (be it straight to curly or curly to straight), and revel in the feeling of a fresh, glossy blowout. That’s perfectly fine!

If you are going to blow-dry your hair, though, you might as well be as kind to the strands as you can. Below, hairstylists explain how to achieve a salon-quality blowout at home—one that won’t interfere too much with your natural texture.