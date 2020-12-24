If oils and leave-ins feed your strands with healthy, moisturizing ingredients, then hair masks are your three-course meals. These contain deeply nourishing formulas to coax the hair back to life after, say, frequent heat styling, physical stress (like harsh brushing or stuffing it under hats), or the general dryness that comes with dead winter. Pile on a good hair mask, and it’ll bounce your locks back to luscious—think glossy, silky strands way beyond your wash day.

Sure, you could go for the DIY treatment, but sometimes you want a cocktail of ingredients to coat your mane without breaking out the measuring cups. These 11 options are brimming with hair-healthy gold for your softest, shiniest hair yet: