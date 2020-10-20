OK, so at this point we've espoused the good word that acne or oil-prone skin folks don't need to shy away from oils: Yes, we know noncomedogenic oils do no harm to pores. That being said there are some oils that are certainly better than others if you do have acneic skin.

One of these said oils that has acne-fighting and moisturizing properties (plus a slew of other skin-healthy benefits) might not be as well known as, say, jojoba oil—but it's worth a spot in your beauty lexicon no less.

Its name is tamanu oil, and it’s bound to become your next favorite ingredient. Behold, our tamanu oil guide, plus exactly how to use it for glowing, clear skin.