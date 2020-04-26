As a practitioner of holistic dermatology, my answer is twofold. First, topical steroids don't get to the root of the problem. They can often tame a red and angry flare-up, but relief is temporary. They don't address the underlying cause, prevention, or even a real cure. The most effective way to heal the skin is to create changes from within.

Second, topical steroids sometimes have mild to serious side effects, especially when used long term or in too strong of a dose. Steroid atrophy is a condition I see often in my practice. Someone who has suffered with long-term eczema, for example, will have areas on their body where the skin has become paper thin. Blood vessels can be seen in detail, as the skin has become almost transparent. Other side effects include easy bruising, changes in pigmentation, and striae (stretch marks) that are permanent and irreversible.

Alternatives commonly used in holistic medicine include: