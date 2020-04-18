Given we’re all extending the time between our in-salon trims (here’s our guide to a DIY hair cut, if you decide to go that route), it’s become even more important that we keep our strands healthy and hydrated: Dry hair is breakage-prone hair.

And much like there’s plenty of good-for-skin ingredients you might already have in your pantry, you can whip up a kitchen-made DIY hair mask quite effortlessly too. In fact, in many cases, it’s just one ingredient! After you let the nutrients soak into the strand, simply wash it out to reveal shiny, healthy hair. And while you’re at it, give air drying a go after.