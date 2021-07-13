Silk is a natural and animal protein fiber made by silkworms. Silk production dates back thousands of years, with the industry's origins rooted in China. Here's how it's made: When silkworms (baby Bombyx mori moths) reach the larva, or caterpillar, stage, they feed almost exclusively on the leaves from mulberry trees. Once full, the silkworms make intricate cocoons out of the fine silk threads of their saliva. And those threads are what we eventually turn into silk. Producers will place these cocoons out in the sun to kill off the larvae (spoiler alert: Silk isn't vegan!) and then begin the process of spinning their fibers into yarn.

It's not an easy process either: It's a time- and energy-intensive process that takes upward of 2,000 tiny silkworms to create 1 pound of silk. This is why silk has a reputation for being so luxe—and comes with a pretty price tag. Now, silk does come in a wide variety, which is why you can find more budget-friendly options out there.

Silk's weight and density are measured in momme (a Japanese unit of weight equal to 3.75 grams). The higher your silk's momme (mm), the thicker and more durable—and likely, more expensive—it is. Silk typically falls between 15 and 30 momme, with 19 mm being the average starting point. The finest silks are Mulberry silk, which is made using this traditional process and has a more uniform color and softer feel.