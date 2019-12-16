If you care about organic, nontoxic beauty, one thing you are likely always on the hunt for is natural, effective shampoos. And sure, everyone's hair and scalp needs are different, so it will likely take some guessing and testing to find your favorite—but it always seems like finding the perfect natural shampoo is harder than other product categories. But a good place to start? The Amazon review section. Not only is it all in one place, but you'll get hundreds—even thousands!—of testers' thoughts and advice.

Here are some of the top-rated options.