The 16 Best Natural Shampoos For Shiny, Healthy Hair

Natural Shampoos from Amazon

Image by mdg Creative

Last updated on December 16, 2019

If you care about organic, nontoxic beauty, one thing you are likely always on the hunt for is natural, effective shampoos. And sure, everyone's hair and scalp needs are different, so it will likely take some guessing and testing to find your favorite—but it always seems like finding the perfect natural shampoo is harder than other product categories. But a good place to start? The Amazon review section. Not only is it all in one place, but you'll get hundreds—even thousands!—of testers' thoughts and advice.

Here are some of the top-rated options.

Burt's Bees Super Shiny Mango Shampoo

They may be famous for their lip balms and healing skin care, but according to users their shampoo is worthy of praise, too. This mango-scented product will leave you with mega-watt hair. "Not only does this shampoo smell amazing, it thoroughly cleans my hair and does not leave it feeling greasy," says one.

Super Shiny Mango Shampoo, Burt's Bees ($44.99)

Ethique Frizz Wrangler Shampoo Bar

Are you a fan of shampoo bars? Ethique's line of sustainable options are some of the best on the market. The options range from frizz control to damage repair. And don't worry: Ethique's are pH balanced, as not to cause damage (many shampoo bars are made with soap, and thus drying).

Wrangler Shampoo Bar, Ethique Frizz ($16)

Yes To Tea Tree & Sage Oil Shampoo

This drugstore favorite brand is shown to reduce scalp itchiness in a little over a week in clinicals. So it's a safe find no matter if you have chronic inflammation or just a little itch due to dry winter weather.

Tea Tree & Sage Oil Shampoo, Yes To ($7.99)

The Honest Company Perfectly Gentle Sweet Orange Vanilla Shampoo + Body Wash

A delightfully happy-scented baby wash makes bath time effortless—or at least a little easier. Parents on the site swear it's the only thing they'll use on their kids. Also: smells so good you'll want to use on yourself, regardless.

Shampoo + Body Wash, Honest ($8.99)

Avalon Organics Nourishing Lavender Shampoo

For the night showers among u: Lull yourself to sleep with this calming shampoo. Reviewers praise it for its nourishing and lifting properties. "Hopefully they continue selling this product for many years to come," says one.

Nourishing Lavender Shampoo, Avalon Organics ($12)

ArtNaturals Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair

For color-treated hair, toning shampoo and conditioner is a must. (People assume only platinum blondes need it, but if you lighten your hair in any way you need to occasionally color-correct so your hue doesn't turn brassy). They're shockingly hard to find in the naturally space, but this one delivers.

Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair, ArtNaturals ($13)

Babo Botanicals Swim and Sport Shampoo and Wash

For the whole family—an active family—this replenishes, hydrates and purifies the hair, scalp and skin after the pool or beach. With a cucumber scent, too, this is very refreshing.

Swim and Sport Shampoo and Wash, Babo Botanicals ($11)

Davines Rebalancing Shampoo

This brand is beloved for their sustainable-focused, chic packaging. The lemon phytoceuticals cleanse oily scalps—without stripping them dry. This helps maintain natural hydration levels, leaving hair refreshed and balanced.

Rebalancing Shampoo, Davines ($32)

Not Your Mother's Naturals Coconut Milk & African Marula Tree Oil Shampoo

"I didn't think this shampoo was going to be all that and I was mistaken," raved one reviewer. The intensely hydrating shampoo is great for people with curls or textured hair.

Coconut Milk & African Marula Tree Oil Shampoo, Not Your Mother's Naturals ($6.75)

Andalou Naturals Sunflower & Citrus Brilliant Shine Shampoo

Packed with antioxidants and other hair healthy nutrients, this will help hair look its most brilliant. "This shampoo leaves my hair shiny, soft, full, and almost tangle free," writes one reviewer.

Sunflower & Citrus Brilliant Shine Shampoo, Andalou Naturals ($6.37)


Pura D'Or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo

This has been clinically tested to reduce thinning in men and women, thanks to the biotin and pumpkin seed extract. Here's one user's praise: "My hair loss slowed and then finally became nonexistent in the first few months. I will never use another hair product." Sold. 

Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo, Pura D'Or ($29.99)

Pura D'or Original Anti-Thinning Shampoo

ArtNaturals Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo

This is going to be perfect for those of us with dry hair and scalp (hi!), as it's made with a bunch of moisturizing agents like argan oil and aloe vera. Plus it has peach and almond oils for enhanced shine, as dry hair tends to run dull.

Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo, ArtNaturals ($12.95)

Art Natural Argan Oil Shampoo

Christina Moss Naturals Organic Shampoo

There aren't too many clarifying shampoos in the natural space (they tend to be made with strong sulfates), but this is going to provide a deep, powerful wash to the scalp and strands. It's ideal for those with product buildup or if you have very oily hair.

Organic Shampoo, Christina Moss Naturals ($19.99)

Christina moss shampoo

e-ra organics Extra Nourishing & Hydrating Shampoo

This botanical blend targets damage and frizz (they often go hand in hand). One reviewer said, "My hair feels softer than I can remember it feeling in years! I'm talking decades."

Extra Nourishing & Hydrating Shampoo, e-ra organics ($17.45)

Carol's Daughter Almond Milk Sulfate-Free Shampoo

For those with curly to kinky hair, you really need to make sure you have a gentle washing formula. This delivers a light cleanse, with softening agents to nourish the strands. It's also ideal for those with over-processed hair.

Almond Milk Sulfate-Free Shampoo, Carol's Daughter ($8.19)

carols daughter almond milk sulfate free soap

Brickell Daily Strengthening Shampoo

It says it's for men, but anyone can use this. It's made with tea tree oil and mint, so it will feel quite stimulating on the scalp, while treating the strand with amino acids and proteins.

Daily Strengthening Shampoo, Brickell, $20

Brickell Shampoo

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

