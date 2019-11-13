Your hair porosity will have a pretty big influence on how you should treat your hair. Some of them likely seem like common sense, but let's dive in.

Low porosity hair has the fun task of opening up the cuticle to get moisture in. When you use conditioning treatments, heat and steam are going to be your friends. Try a hot oil treatment, or use a hair mask in a warm, humid environment, like a sauna, hot yoga class, or shower. After the shower, "if you want to use a leave-in, apply when it's slightly damp and the cuticles still open and more ready to absorb product," says Monarch. But don't overload hair with products, especially thick creams or oils, as they're not going to absorb and will end up sitting atop the hair. And since even your natural oils can cause a bit of buildup, scalp care is going to be important here, notes Monarch: Make sure to properly wash your hair regularly as excess oil and product can cause inflammation.

High porosity hair needs moisture, moisture, moisture. Apply hydrating products often. You can use a mask at least weekly, says Monarch; even consider applying on dry hair, pre-shower so your strands absorb more. Then after the shower, you'll want to seal that cuticle as quickly as possible: Try an apple cider vinegar rinse or just a shot of cold water will do. And then use a leave-in product, like an oil or serum, to seal in water. You can even use these between washing sessions: You'll find your hair will absorb this all rather quickly. And finally, whenever you use a hot tool, you need to use a protectant: Since the cuticles are raised naturally, they can damage easier.