We’re going to cut to the chase: You’re not going to see a dramatic difference in your hair color without using bleach. Sure some methods may alter the hue of your hair which can make it look brighter, but it’s basically impossible to see a bleach-like effect without using the real thing.

Not to mention, using at-home, natural or DIY options does not mean it's inherently better for hair. Quite the opposite! Many popular DIY methods of hair lightening could potentially do more damage to your strands than just visiting a colorist in the first place.

And to be frank, bleach isn’t all bad. If you and your stylist use this ingredient strategically and cautiously, your hair could be just fine. How so? “By taking it slow, completing the project overtime in separate sessions,” says Emily Claire, Davines Colorist, Educator and Stylist at Rob Peetoom Salon NYC tells mbg.

Still, it’s still fair to wonder what other methods can brighten the tone of your hair. Especially if you're not looking for a color overhaul, and just maybe want a brightening boost.

Below, a few possible options.