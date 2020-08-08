Well, yes and no. Lemons have their fair share of vitamin C, which does have brightening properties (similar to how a vitamin C serum is hailed for lightening up dark spots on the skin); the citric acid in lemon juice can also brighten the strands by oxidizing the hair, says Carrie McCard, colorist at Rita Hazan.

But, sigh, there are a few caveats. First up: While lemons can provide some brightening properties (similar to a natural hair toner, we’d say), you shouldn’t expect a drastic dye job. “Drastic changes in color are usually not possible," naturopathic doctor Tess Marshall, N.D., previously told mbg. So if you have darker hair, don’t expect to look platinum with the help of mere citrus.

And just as how you should stick to shades of your natural color when opting for a toner, perhaps ditch the lemons unless your hair is already fairly light. Again, lemons can only provide a subtle lightening effect, so if your hair is super-dark, all that effort might not even show up (or, worse, tinge your strands a bit orange). Lemons also won’t work if you already have salon highlights: “This is best done on virgin hair,” McCard explains. “There would be little to no reaction on color treated hair.”