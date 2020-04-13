This should come as no surprise, but it will likely be a moment until you're able to visit your salon or colorist again for a touch-up. If you are one to regularly color your hair, this might have you feeling less than ideal. Of course, there are plenty of things going on right now that demand more of our attention, but how you feel about yourself matters. And your hair color might play a role in that.

"It's important, and it gives you confidence," says colorist Christine Thompson, co-founder of the hair salon Spoke&Weal. "There's definitely a realization now that even if you are at home—perhaps by yourself or not being seen by a lot of people—how important the way you see yourself is on the way you feel. It's a psychological thing. I always knew that, but it's being reinforced right now."

Couldn't agree more. So, now the question is: What do we do in the interim?