I love hair masks. They are, in my opinion, the best mask—better than face, Halloween, sleep, and all the rest. There is something so satisfying about coating my dry strands with a butter-thick salve and washing it out to reveal softer, shinier hair a mere 10 or so minutes later. On the chart of low-effort, high-impact, hair masks score pretty well.

The only thing that is a bit of effort is finding the option that's right for you. And some of the best advice I've heard on the matter is from hairstylist Clay Nielson. He advises to not focus on hair type (straight, wavy, curly, kinky) and instead focus on concern. Someone with straight hair can still have coarse strands—this is especially true if the hair is colored or bleached—and should opt for a thicker, hydrating option even though straight hair is usually told avoid these textures. And someone with curly hair could still have fine hair—thus needing a milkier texture that won't pull down the spiral, rather than the creams they are likely targeting. Or someone with mature strands might think they need rich hydrators to fix any brittleness, when they should really be focusing on antioxidants to help reverse age-related damage.

Below, I've listed all of my favorite options, with some guidance on who might best benefit from them.