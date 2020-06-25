As is the advice for many coloring appointments: show up with a photo. “I always recommend showing your colorist pictures of exactly what you want,” says Brown. But then—and this is key—talk about the photo. Explain to your colorist why you like it and what draws you to it, talk about the colors you see in the photo, and come to an understanding: “Sometimes a client will describe something as golden but I thought it was more platinum,” she says.

But don’t just stop at talking about the color, talk about the rest of it too: “Your best bet is to describe the effect you want, and let your colorist advise you on how to get there — don't get so hung up in the terminology,” says Perkins. “Lots of clients see an image and call it by the wrong name, which can cause confusion in the final outcome. It's best to describe whether it’s non-chunky, fine, or subtle highlighting you want, and then let your colorist determine the means to create that.”

Also, if you are interested in lightening your hair more than the standard 2 shades, consider what Rez calls a midlight: “If you or your colorist chose to go lighter than two levels of your base, incorporate a midlight. This would be a secondary connecting color added to the weave tandem (right under) your babylights. So your midlight can be up to 2 levels lighter than your base, and babylight highlights can be up to 4 levels lighter than the base.”