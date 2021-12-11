Every once in a while, the social media masses will discover a beauty product or category and treat it like it’s bright and shiny and new. But of course, when you go to chat with the experts about the trend, they’ll be the first to tell you: This has been a not-so-secret pro tip for years. This was the case with Instagram contouring (makeup artists have been contouring their celebrity clients for decades upon decades) or even rice water rinses (a tradition that has an ancient history). And it’s now the case with at-home toning shampoos.

Purple shampoos have made a big wave lately, resulting in loads of hacks, questions, and questionable hacks. But as any hairstylist or colorist will tell you, color-correcting pigments have been a professional trick for practically as long as people have been coloring their hair in salons. However, they’ve gained more mainstream popularity—as well as more at-home product offerings have become more widely accessible—in the past several years.

Here, we gathered everything you need to know from the pros.