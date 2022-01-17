Lusting After Long Locks? Try These 10 Oils For Healthy Hair Growth
As with most aspects of beauty, healthy hair comes down to the nutrients and foods you eat. But there are some things you can do on the surface, like massaging your scalp with oil. After all, research has proven that scalp massages can promote hair growth and thickness by mechanically stimulating hair follicles. Using an oil will help reduce friction between your fingers and scalp, further improving the effects of the massage.
Don't be so quick to grab just any oil, though. You might as well use an oil with properties that support hair growth. These ingredients, which include both carrier and essential oils, mainly work in one of two ways: Some promote hair growth by directly stimulating the hair follicles, while others create an ideal scalp environment for said growth. Many oils also keep the hair you do have healthy, ultimately paving the way for luscious locks.
Now, there's no single oil that will magically give you long and lengthy hair. But if you want to give your scalp and hair a boost, it's worth adding one of these oils to your routine:
1. Coconut oil
When it comes to hair care, coconut oil is a star—and for good reason, too. It has a rich and buttery consistency, making it excellent for naturally moisturizing your strands. Beyond that, coconut oil can support hair growth by keeping your follicles healthy. According to Autumn Grant, licensed cosmetologist and founder of The Kind Poppy, coconut oil has antiseptic properties, which can help create a clean and healthy scalp environment that's ideal for hair growth. Coconut oil also protects your follicles by filling the space between the strand of hair and follicle wall, stopping surfactants (the active ingredients in shampoos that are cleansing but drying) from entering the actual follicle. This prevents the hair from becoming loose, which would otherwise result in hair loss.
2. Rosemary oil
According to Yoram Harth, board-certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, oxidative stress—or the accumulation of harmful molecules called free radicals—is associated with hair loss. That's because oxidative stress damages the scalp, which decreases the formation and health of hair. There are also many potential causes of oxidative stress (think ultraviolet radiation, cigarette smoking, and environmental pollution), but rosemary oil may lend a hand. According to board-certified hair loss surgeon William Yates, M.D., rosemary oil has been found to minimize oxidative stress at the hair follicle level. He adds that "it can provide emollients to the hair shaft to reduce breakage," thus protecting the hair you already have.
In fact, in one study, participants applied either rosemary oil or minoxidil (a popular over-the-counter hair loss medication) twice a day for six months. The rosemary oil worked just as well as minoxidil, which the researchers credited to the oil's antioxidant activity. They also noted that rosemary oil may relax the vessels in the scalp, ultimately improving blood flow to the follicles.
3. Peppermint oil
Although more research is necessary, peppermint oil may have some benefits for hair growth. In one animal study, peppermint oil improved hair growth in mice when compared to jojoba oil and minoxidil. According to researchers, this suggests that peppermint oil may speed up the anagen stage, aka the active growing phase of hair growth. They also noted that the oil increased both the number and depth of hair follicles. What's more, peppermint oil is thought to promote a healthy scalp environment by reducing skin infections and boosting circulation.
4. Tea tree oil
Widely used for its antimicrobial properties, "tea tree oil [can help] soothe a dry and itchy scalp," shares trichologist and hairstylist Shab Reslan. It's also excellent for clearing up scalp buildup due to flakes, fungi, and products, which is crucial for healthy hair growth, she adds. But take note: Tea tree oil can be harsh on the skin, so you might want to avoid soaking your scalp in the ingredient. If you have super-sensitive skin, or a rash or open sore on your scalp, you'll want to avoid using tea tree oil for hair, says Reslan.
5. Vitamin E oil
As mentioned above, oxidative stress can lead to hair breakage and loss. But that's where vitamin E, a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrient, comes in. When applied to the scalp, vitamin E oil can "fight oxidative stress in the hair follicle," according to Yates. Vitamin E oil also decreases scalp inflammation, including irritation and redness, which provides "a better environment for hair follicles to regrow healthier hair," says Harth. So, while vitamin E oil won't literally make your hair grow, it can minimize factors related to hair loss like oxidative stress and inflammation.
6. Castor oil
First things first: The benefits of castor oil for hair growth are mainly anecdotal, and there are no published studies on the link thus far. Still, castor oil can help combat inflammation, which is crucial for maintaining long and healthy hair. The reason? Scalp inflammation is linked to hair loss, as well as dryness and flaking. But castor oil offers vitamin E and ricinoleic fatty acid, two potent anti-inflammatory compounds. Additionally, castor oil can reduce fungal growth, another potential cause of scalp inflammation, says Harth.
7. Jojoba oil
Like castor oil, jojoba oil's moisturizing properties may protect your existing hair. After all, "just as a piece of dry wood would snap, so does your hair if it's not hydrated," explains Yates. Thankfully, "jojoba oil contains fatty acids, which coat the hair shaft and prevent breakage," he says. These moisturizing properties can help minimize hair loss while nourishing the scalp, adds Grant. "It's an overall great treatment and complements other oils like coconut, argan, and castor oil," she shares.
8. Pumpkin seed oil
More recently, pumpkin seed oil has been studied as an oil for hair growth. In a promising 2021 study, pumpkin seed oil worked just as well as minoxidil in promoting hair growth in women with female-pattern hair loss. The participants topically applied either remedy for three months and experienced comparable results. Better yet, the researchers also noted that pumpkin seed oil reduced hair shaft diversity, aka a sign that some hair follicles are shrinking in size. Although more research is needed, these effects may be due to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds in pumpkin seed oil. It also doesn't hurt that the oil contains anti-inflammatory vitamin E and fatty acids, according to a 2019 study, further adding to its potential benefits.
9. Argan oil
Argan oil is another ingredient that's hailed for its role in hair care. And while there's no research (so far) to confirm the oil's ability to promote hair growth in humans, an intriguing lab study found that argan extract increases hair growth in human cells by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. Plus, argan oil contains nutrients that help moisturize hair and minimize breakage. Most notably, this includes essential fatty acids and vitamin E, which are known for kicking inflammation in the butt. That said, argan oil might be just what you need for keeping your locks intact.
10. Lavender oil
If ingredients like tea tree or rosemary oil are too harsh on your skin, reach for lavender oil. Not only does it smell like a relaxing oasis, but it can help soothe and heal the scalp, says Reslan. An animal study also found that lavender oil increases the number and depth of hair follicles, which is promising news for hair care. According to the researchers, lavender oil appears to extend the anagen phase of hair growth while delaying the shift into the catagen phase, or when hair growth stops.
