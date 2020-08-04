A few Japanese studies have found that young men with male pattern baldness had more than two-and-a-half times lower scalp blood flow than in normal controls. Other theories say that when there are no hair follicles in the area, some of the blood supply goes away. And we know bringing in new follicles can increase the blood supply. Other researchers, including some at Massachusetts General Hospital, have grown hair faster and thicker in mice that were given proteins that promote new blood vessel growth.

Research has also found that identifying and adding growth factors that stimulate blood vessel growth can help with hair follicle vascularization, promoting hair growth and increasing follicle size.