Patrick Angelos, M.D.Facial plastic surgeon & hair restoration expert
Patrick Angelos, M.D., is a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon whose primary surgical interests include hair restoration and facial plastic surgery. He is certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology. He graduated cum laude from the University of South Carolina Honors College, where he was selected as a Collegiate All-American Scholar. He earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina, then completed his residency at Oregon Health & Science University, and was then selected for a prestigious fellowship in facial plastic surgery at the University of Illinois. Through residency and fellowship, Dr. Angelos has trained with four past presidents of the AAFPRS. He is also the author of the recently published, The Science and Art of Hair Restoration: A Patient’s Guide.