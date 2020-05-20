This endlessly popular oil has been a beauty stable for many, many years. "Castor oil is one of the oldest forms of medicines worldwide, especially in India, where it's widely available and used in ayurvedic medicine," writes Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., of castor oil's many health benefits.

It is a vegetable oil pressed from castor beans and is especially high in ricinoleic acid (around 85 to 95% content), as well as oleic acid and linoleic acid. It's also rich in vitamin E, unsaturated fatty acids including omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, minerals, and other antioxidants. Thanks to these properties, "castor oil has documented anti-inflammatory, anti-allergenic, antioxidant, antifungal, antimicrobial, immune-boosting, and analgesic properties," Gandhi says.

It's a medium-weight, odorless oil that acts as both an emollient and an occlusive. (Emollients are essentially conditioners, while occlusives act as a seal.) Its emollient properties help it penetrate strands and the scalp to hydrate, imparting nutrients and softening agents. The occlusive nature wraps around the strand providing a coating to keep moisture in as well as protecting the strand from physical damage and environmental aggressors.