We often say healthy locks start at the scalp, as caring for your precious hair follicles can help your mane thrive. But it actually starts even before that: It really starts with what nutrients you are feeding your body. Of course having a robust diet with a plethora of good-for-you foods is important for many reasons, many of which are far more important than your hair health. But having a full, lush head of hair as a result of a balanced diet? Well, that's not such a bad side effect either.

So if you want to encourage healthy hair growth, here are some of the top nutrients to prioritize in your diet. (Here, we should also say that hair growth requires proper care from multiple angles—check out our full guide to hair growth here.) Read on and eat up: