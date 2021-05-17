3 Sneaky Reasons You're Experiencing Hair Loss According To This Derm

Female hair loss is a common concern: About half of women will go through noticeable hair loss at some point in their life—with female pattern hair loss being the most prevalent type. However hair loss can happen for many reasons: Protein deficiencies, thyroid conditions, autoimmune disorders, and chronic stress can all contribute.

But there are many sneaky reasons you may be shedding more than you're used to—and they all likely have a similar root cause. "So much of what causes hair loss comes down to inflammation and the ability to fight inflammation," says board-certified dermatologist and hair care expert Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D.

This week, she joins me on this episode of Clean Beauty School to discuss the causes of hair loss—and what you can do to reverse it, if anything at all (seriously—you don't want to miss this super-informative episode).

In the meantime, check out these surprising triggers of hair loss: