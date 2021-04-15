How well do you know your beauty labels? You may steer clear from a few noteworthy flags (parabens, phthalates, and the like), but the beauty world is so vast and complex—not to mention, we're learning right along with the research. It can be tough to keep up, which is why we had our beauty director, Alexandra Engler, help break it down on the mindbodygreen podcast. (She'll also chat more about it on our new beauty podcast, Clean Beauty School.)

Of course, you can always seek out clean beauty retailers that set strict, high standards—if reading labels is just simply not your thing, most of the time you can trust that each brand they carry adheres to their stringent guidelines. But not everybody has access to these retailers, which means you might have to peer at inky lists yourself (plus, it's always a good idea to stay well-informed, no?).

Ahead, Engler walks through a few beauty ingredients to have on your radar. Soak in the info, and feel free to refer back anytime you need a refresher—and we'll be sure to update alongside new research.