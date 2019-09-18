This Report Reveals The Dangers Of Formaldehyde. Here's How To Avoid It

If you’ve been following the news, you may have seen Politico’s explosive new report, which details how the current government administration is suppressing an Environmental Protection Agency report that links the inhalation of formaldehyde with an increased risk of developing leukemia, nose and throat cancer, and other illnesses, according to two unnamed current and former officials involved with the EPA.

Here at mbg, we've long warned about the dangers of formaldehyde, and how difficult it can be to avoid the chemical, since it’s often found in resins for pressed-wood products and in preservatives for cosmetics and hair-straightening treatments. The EPA itself acknowledges how common it is on its own website, stating that "everyone is exposed to small amounts of formaldehyde in the air that has off-gassed from products, including composite wood products." The National Toxicology Program, made up of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has declared that formaldehyde is "known to be a human carcinogen."

Regardless of the EPA's next steps, you can take control of your own health by limiting your formaldehyde exposure as much as possible.