This super-nourishing nail treatment is filled to the brim with nail-healthy actives: There's glycolic acid (which research has shown can help with restoring nail strength1 ), malic acid, and lactic acid, to gently exfoliate and rejuvenate the nail plate; then there's a host of antioxidants—vitamins C, E, and B5—to hydrate and protect. Swipe it on whenever your nails need some extra love.

HyperRepair, JinSoon ($22)