While a godsend to germaphobes everywhere, traditional hand sanitizers are very drying to your skin. (You can thank the high alcohol content, which is often north of 90%.) Alcohol in skin care of any kind is very drying, and it's often an ingredient we are told to avoid by dermatologists if you have any sensitive skin woes. "Alcohol, the active ingredient in most sanitizers, will dry out your hands and strip the skin of its natural barrier," says board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D. If your nails are consistently brittle, consider limiting your use or switching to a non-alcohol-based option.