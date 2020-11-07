mindbodygreen

The 11 Best Natural Hand Sanitizers That Work But Don't Wreck Your Skin

Alexandra Engler
hand sanitizer roundup

Image by mindbodygreen creative / mindbodygreen

November 7, 2020 — 20:04 PM

Now that we're all running around with hand sanitizer in our bags and purses, or littering our home and workspaces, we know that these formulas can come at a cost. Yes, they keep our hands and bodies protected from viruses—most notably COVID-19—but they also strip our skin of natural oils, disrupt our microbiome, and can trigger inflammatory skin conditions. 

So, here, we're left at a tough crossroads: Hand sanitizers (when formulated at the CDC's recommended guidelines) do protect us from the virus; however, is there a way to make sure we're not wreaking havoc on our hands in the process? Well, that comes down to a few key points: First, use hand soap and warm water when available. Second, always follow your hand sanitizer or hand-wash with a nourishing hand cream. Finally, find a go-to hand sanitizer that's buffered with hydrating actives so as not to totally dry out your skin in the process. 

And on that last point, we did the work for you—we've had tons of practice with hand sanitizer these past few months, after all. Here are the best, most effective hand sanitizers (at recommended CDC formulations) that come with plenty of natural hydrators and soothers to help your skin in the process. 

Maapilim Hand Sanitizer

For those who love a little fragrance—to offset the potent sanitizer smell—Maapilim's blend of bergamot, jasmine, and cedarwood is equal parts woodsy, bright, and floral. This makes for a delightful blend that will feel more like a luxe perfume than anything else. 

Hand Sanitizer, Maapilim ($10) 

Maapilim hand sanitizer
mindbodygreen

The Honest Co. Hand Sanitizer Spray

Need easy, on-the-go options in bulk for the family? Here's a pack that comes in a set of two, six, or 12—and in a variety of scents, if citrus isn't your thing (other options include scents that smell like a breezy ocean breeze or a lavender bouquet). The spritz also contains naturally derived glycerin and aloe.

Hand Sanitizer Spray in Grapefruit Grove, The Honest Co. ($6.95)

the honest company hand sanitizer
mindbodygreen

By Humankind Hand Sanitizer

This pocket-size trio comes with hyaluronic acid, as its good-for-skin ingredient. HA, as a reminder, is an excellent humectant able to hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water (it does need to be sealed in, however, so do be mindful to apply a hand cream post-sanitizing). We also love the aluminum bottles, reducing single-use plastic waste. 

Hand Sanitizer, By Humankind ($18)

byhumankind hand sanitizer
mindbodygreen

Pipette Jumbo Hand Sanitizer

Perfect to keep around the house, this extra-large pump will keep households of all sizes well-stocked. (Plus, it's safe for kids' delicate skin.) With sugar-cane-derived squalane, this fragrance-free moisturizing hand-sanitizing gel effectively protects hands so they stay soft and sanitized without drying skin. 

Jumbo Hand Sanitizer, Pipette ($19.99)

pipette hand sanitizer
mindbodygreen

Rocky Mountain Soap Co. Nomad Hand Sanitizer

For those who need a bright shot of citrus to energize their day, this lemongrass-scented hand sanitizer is bright and crisp. Then it comes with mushroom-derived Chitosan, which acts as the titular nondrying agent to keep your skin smooth and soft. 

Nomad Hand Sanitizer in Lemongrass, Rocky Mountain Soap Co. ($14.95)

rocky mountain hand sanitizer
mindbodygreen

Skyler Hand Sanitizer

This favorite clean fragrance brand now offers their signature scents in this gel formula that also comes with witch hazel. Currently they offer it in three scents: the fruity and juicy Pink Sky, the clean and calm Beach House, and the bright and warm Sun Shower. 

Hand Sanitizer, Skyler ($12)

skyler pink sky
mindbodygreen

Dr. Bronner's Organic Lavender Hand Sanitizing Spray

A very simple blend of certified fair trade organic ingredients make this a cult classic. The lavender inspires a calming, soothing scent that offers a moment of pause throughout the day. And the size is perfect to take with you all day.

Organic Lavender Hand Sanitizing Spray, Dr. Bronner's ($27.97) 

dr bronners hand sanitizer
mindbodygreen

Grove Co. Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

We love this option for its pretty oil-heavy base of coconut, jojoba, and sunflower seed oils. Then add in the aloe vera, and you've got yourself one hydrated formula. You can choose from the blood orange or lavender scents, which are made from essential oils and plant-derived ingredients.

Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, Grove Co. ($3.95)

grove co hand sanitizer
mindbodygreen

Biossance Mini Squalane Hand Sanitizer

A gel-cream texture sets this apart—perfect for those who like a bit thicker option. The brand's signature squalane helps calm and soothe irritated skin, while the glycerine adds another layer of buffering hydration. 

Mini Squalane Hand Sanitizer, Biossance ($5)

biossance hand sani
mindbodygreen

Wellnesse Sanitizer

A refreshing eucalyptus and mint spray, this has glycerine and tea tree oil blended in as well. The eucalyptus soothes and calms skin; the tea tree acts as an additional antimicrobial and antifungal.

Sanitizer, Wellnesse ($10)

wellnesse hand sani
mindbodygreen

True Botanicals Purifying Hand Sanitizer

If you head over to clean beauty favorite True Botanicals, you may get their special sanitizer with your order—and another will be donated to Baby2Baby, an organization committed to helping families in need.

Purifying Hand Sanitizer, True Botanicals (free with qualifying purchase)

hand sani true botanicals
mindbodygreen

