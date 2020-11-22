I’m going to make a wager that you’re no stranger to olive oil: Whether it be through cooking, dipping bread, slicking it through your hair, dabbing a bit on your cuticles, or any number of various odds-and-ends the multitasker is known to be useful for. And the oil certainly makes the rounds for good reasons: it’s full of good-for-you nutrients.

And as for the skin: There are plenty of reasons to add this into your routine—just be mindful of how you use it, as it may not be the right oil for everyone (everyone reacts differently to ingredients!). We should also note you should be very careful about what type of olive oil you are using: Stick to high-quality extra-virgin olive oil. You can even test your oil to make sure it’s premium enough to use, as many commercial options blend the oil with additional, lower-quality oils—learn more here.

So once you’ve found your go-to, what’s next? We outlined the best skin care uses and benefits, here, so you’ll know exactly what to do.