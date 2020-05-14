Whether you’re a frequent nail picker or have simply been washing your hands more frequently (aka, all of us right now), your cuticles are likely taking quite a hit. And that dry, ripped skin around the nail bed is no fun: Frayed cuticles can be pretty painful to the touch, and they can lead to damaged nail beds or even infection if left untreated. Ouch.

Which is why many derms regard cuticle care as an important step in any skin care routine. (The skin around your nail beds is still your skin, after all, and it shouldn’t be overlooked!) While a proper carrier oil or even a fast-absorbing hair oil will certainly do the job, there are ways to pamper your cuticles with a nourishing family of ingredients all at once. Enter, our 10 favorite cuticle oils: Each dropper provides your nail beds with moisture and essential vitamins, so you can say goodbye to painful, cracked cuticles for good: