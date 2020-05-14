mindbodygreen

We've Rounded Up The 10 Best Cuticle Oils For All Your Brittle-Nailed Needs

Jamie Schneider
May 14, 2020

Whether you’re a frequent nail picker or have simply been washing your hands more frequently (aka, all of us right now), your cuticles are likely taking quite a hit. And that dry, ripped skin around the nail bed is no fun: Frayed cuticles can be pretty painful to the touch, and they can lead to damaged nail beds or even infection if left untreated. Ouch. 

Which is why many derms regard cuticle care as an important step in any skin care routine. (The skin around your nail beds is still your skin, after all, and it shouldn’t be overlooked!) While a proper carrier oil or even a fast-absorbing hair oil will certainly do the job, there are ways to pamper your cuticles with a nourishing family of ingredients all at once. Enter, our 10 favorite cuticle oils: Each dropper provides your nail beds with moisture and essential vitamins, so you can say goodbye to painful, cracked cuticles for good:

Orly Argan Oil Cuticle Drops

The fatty acids in argan and jojoba oil hydrate the cuticles, while the vitamin E in the formula is rather protecting and nourishing (a common player in cuticle care, you’ll see). Plus, it’s a super lightweight blend, meaning you won’t have greasy, slippery fingers after applying. Just massage one drop onto bare or polished cuticles, and let it work its magic. 

Argan Oil Cuticle Drops, Orly ($15)

tenoverten Rose Oil

Another jojoba seed number, this 100% natural oil has a plethora of good-for-you botanicals to ensure healthy, moisturized nails. Plus, it comes in a pen applicator, so you can hydrate on-the-go—just press the rollerball over your cuticles and let the moisture ensue.  

Rose Oil, tenoverten ($26)

French Girl Organics Nail And Cuticle Oil

This roll-on option contains jojoba (are you sensing a theme here?) argan, and sunflower seed oil, along with an essential oil blend to give your tips a hint of fragrance. Your cuticles will drink up this easy-to-use, no-mess blend.  

Nail And Cuticle Oil, French Girl Organics ($22)


Terra Beauty Bars Floral Infusion Multitasking Oil

“Multitasking” is just right with this oil—if you’re looking for a one-stop-shop product, this floral formula is your best bet. Apply it generously on your cuticles and hair to give both a nourishing shine. But the flowers are more than just aesthetics: The oils absorb the vitamins and nutrients from the flowers, so you can see the infusion process unfold for yourself. 

Floral Infusion Multitasking Oil, Terra Beauty Bars ($24)

Elon Essential Cuticle Oil with Almond Oil Extract

Almond oil extract is the star of this formula: The oil works to seal in moisture, filling in micro-cracks in the skin, while vitamins B5 and E soothe and condition the nail bed. Use the brush as you would a polish—just brush onto the cuticle and massage it in to facilitate absorption. 

Essential Cuticle Oil with Almond Oil Extract, Elon ($11.99) 

Dr. Hauschka Neem Nail and Cuticle Pen

Another travel-friendly pen option to throw into the mix. Dr. Hauschka’s formula contains neem leaf to prevent dryness and breakage and chamomile to soften the nail bed. Oils to mention are peanut and apricot—the former is naturally high in vitamin E, while the latter can help repair damaged skin

Neem Nail and Cuticle Pen, Dr. Hauschka ($19)

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Oil

It’s no secret that famed celebrity manicurist, Deborah Lippmann, is known for her cuticle-nurturing formulas; consider this oil a safe starting place if you're learning the ropes of cuticle care. The formula is simple, yet effective—just a blend of jojoba oil, coconut oil and vitamin E—and it doesn’t leave your hands feeling slick. 

Cuticle Oil, Deborah Lippmann ($20)

Beekman 1802 Pure Goat Milk Cuticle Serum

Goat milk is incredibly soothing—even purportedly used as an ancient Egyptian skin care remedy. That’s why this cuticle serum ranks high on our list—mixed with popular players like jojoba and argan oil, as well as vitamin E, this treatment feels downright nurturing for the skin. Add a pillow applicator to the mix, and you've got yourself quite the luxurious cuticle care routine.

Pure Goat Milk Cuticle Serum, Beekman 1802 ($20)

ella + mila Oil Me Up Almond Cuticle Oil

Cuticles painful to the touch? Try this strengthening oil: It features safflower seed oil, which can help relieve pain and inflammation, as well as vitamin E to promote healthy nail growth. Brittle nails, begone. 

Oil Me Up Almond Cuticle Oil, ella + mila ($10.50)

ULTA Jojoba Carrier Oil

We couldn’t round out the list without highlighting straight-up jojoba, could we? As mentioned, dabbing on a good ol’ carrier oil onto the cuticles will work just as well, and we recommend jojoba for it’s super-moisturizing, yet lightweight finish. It’s the most structurally similar to our own natural oils, meaning your cuticles will drink up the dose of moisture. And after it seeps into the skin, your nail beds won’t be feeling too greasy. 

Jojoba Carrier Oil, ULTA ($12)


