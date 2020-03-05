Understanding Scar Tissue: What It Is + How To Care For It

Scars are marks on the skin or tissue of the body, which form after trauma and can affect skin, muscles, ligaments and tendons. As part of the body's repair process, new protein (collagen) fibers replace the injured tissue and a scar is formed. Unlike the original tissue, however, the new fibers align themselves in a random, mismatched formation (much like a new game of pick-up-sticks instead of the original interlocked line of fibers), leading to inferior functionality and structure.

This results in a lower functional quality to the normal fiber alignment, reduced flexibility and affects the sensory feedback in that area. Scars also affect our fascia, the body's connective tissue that surrounds all of our muscles, organs and nerves. These collagen fibers are designed in a web-like fashion and can withstand tension from all directions to move smoothly with muscles as they contracts and relax. It's only when scar tissue occurs that this smooth movement is disrupted.