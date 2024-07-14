Advertisement
I Found Chic Sandals I Can Walk 12,000 Steps In (& They're Podiatrist-Approved)
Even the most breathable sneakers can feel hot and sweaty this time of year, but most sandals simply aren’t designed to support high step counts. So, what’s a walking enthusiast to do?
On a hunt to find a pair of sandals that meets my strict footwear standards—supportive, comfortable, stylish, sustainable—I was introduced to Beek. And to avoid burying the lede, this brand is passing all my tests (and I even got a podiatrist's stamp of approval).
And yes, these chic sandals are worth every penny, especially when you factor in our exclusive discount with code MINDBODYGREEN10.
What I love about the Beek Pelican sandals
They’re so cute
Although I've found other sandals that offer good support, none can compare to Beeks's Pelican sandals when we’re talking about style. These leather slip-ons look great with every outfit.
Whether I’m out for drinks with friends, running errands on a Sunday, or attending a dressier event, these shoes fit the occasion. I’ve worn mine with jeans, shorts, skirts, and dresses—and yes, I get compliments every time.
These platform sandals have a platform with a slight drop with a 1.5-inch heel in the back and 1-inch in the front—which gives the style some much-needed arch support.
In case this tells you anything, one reviewer says she loves these trendy sandals so much she now owns seven pairs. Luckily, they're available in 12 colors (and I’m already eying a few additional shades).
They're podiatrist-approved
I immediately loved these shoes, but I was a bit worried to hear a podiatrist's thoughts about them. Sandals this cute can't actually be supportive, can they?
Turns out, they can! Podiatrist Anne Sharkey, DPM, confirmed that the Beek Pelican sandals are a good choice for casual use. In Sharkey's words, here's exactly what she loves about them;
- A slight heel raise to decrease stress on the Achilles tendon and plantar fascia.
- Memory foam cushioning for shock absorption
- Contoured arch for support
- Soft leather, which allows for stretch and decreases risk of skin blister or irritation.
They’re comfortable
As much as I value style and versatility, I wouldn’t wear these sandals if they weren’t comfortable. I walk way too much (read: +12,000 steps per day) to sacrifice comfort in the name of fashion.
Lucky for me and my fellow walkers, the Pelican sandals are so comfortable. As soon as I slipped my foot in for the first time, I was impressed, but I was still worried they wouldn’t stand up to my walking test (spoiler alert: they did).
Some reviewers say they wear theirs for 10-hour shifts on their feet, and I’ve comfortably worn mine for days with way more walking than anticipated. The foam footbed feels cloud-like, and the buttery leather is soft and breathable.
Before you ask, nope, I’ve had no blisters (a shock considering the leather design!).
They have good arch support
According to podiatrists Janine Ferrigno-Taddeo, DPM, and Anne Sharkey, DPM, arch support is one of the most important factors in finding the right footwear. Proper arch support improves shock absorption, posture, and stability, keeping your feet and body aligned to help prevent injury.
I don’t have particularly high arches, but podiatrists say everyone needs proper support—and these sandals deliver. They have a sturdy structure, molded footbed, wide design, and durable sole.
Case in point: They get rave reviews from people with all foot types (high arches, flat feet, wide feet, and narrow feet).
The brand prioritizes sustainability
Beek uses vegetable-tanned leathers, recycled and recyclable materials, and sustainable packaging. Plus, all leather is sourced from tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group.
Why does this matter? The footwear industry is responsible for a lot of waste, and we’re very passionate about keeping our carbon footprint as small as possible.
Bonus: For every pair of Beek shoes sold, the brand donates one day’s worth of meals to a child in need.
They’re well-made and durable
To address the elephant in the room: Yes, these sandals are pricey—but I truly believe they’re worth every penny. Not only do they hit it out of the park with comfort, support, and aesthetics, but the materials are incredibly high quality and durable. I expect to have these sandals for a very long time.
What I'd change about the Beek Pelican sandals
Aside from magically making them cost less money (which our promo code MINDBODYGREEN10 can do), there are just a few small things I'd change about the Beek Pelican sandals.
I’d love to see half sizes available, especially because these sandals definitely run large. I’d recommend going a full size down for the best fit.
I also wish they were a bit easier to care for. I know this is just the nature of high-quality leather sandals, but you do need to spot clean them. The brand also recommends treating the Pelican sandals to a conditioning session two to three times per year.
The takeaway
Turns out, you can find sandals that are comfortable and supportive—and they're insanely chic. I don't know what took me so long to finally test these trendy sandals, but the Beek Pelican are officially a staple in my summer wardrobe. Use the code MINDBODYGREEN10 to save 10% on your purchase.