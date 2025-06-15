Advertisement
My Honest Bon Charge's Red Light Blanket Review, After 3 Months
I’ve tried just about every wellness gadget under the sun—but red light therapy? That one has actually stuck. It started with curiosity (and honestly, a little vanity). Research shows red and near-infrared light can boost collagen production, reduce inflammation, and even support your snooze.
But most red light devices are enormous, expensive, and difficult to integrate into your routine. You have to stand like a statue in front of a glowing panel for 20 minutes, and necessary eye protection means you can forget about multitasking.
That’s why I was so intrigued by the Bon Charge Red Light Therapy Blanket. Similar to an infrared sauna blanket, it rethinks a traditionally bulky well-being product into a sleek, convenient, and portable option. And after three months of testing, I can confidently say it's a game-changer.
What are the benefits of red light?
Most people think of red light therapy as a fancy skin treatment—and yes, it does help with glowier, healthier-looking skin. But the benefits go deeper.
At the core of this technology is a process known as photobiomodulation. This refers to how specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light interact with our cells—particularly the mitochondria, which are responsible for producing cellular energy.
“Studies seem to show that light acts on the mitochondria of cells, which leads to increased production of different factors that increase the proteins and factors that allow cells to communicate,” board-certified dermatologist Erum Ilyas, M.D., MBE, FAAD, previously explained to mindbodygreen.
Improved cellular communication and energy production can enhance overall function and repair processes. This is why red light therapy has been linked not just to improved skin tone and texture, but also to faster tissue healing, reduced inflammation, and enhanced recovery.
What is a red light blanket?
The best way to think of the Bon Charge Red Light Blanket is like an oversized sleeping bag made from soft, durable vegan leather. But instead of stuffing, it’s lined with 600 powerful LED bulbs that deliver two therapeutic wavelengths: 660nm red light and 850nm near-infrared light—a combo known to target both surface-level skin health and deeper tissues.
The light distribution is even, meaning no awkward hotspots or areas that get left out. You just zip yourself in, power it on, and let it work its magic. Whether you’re lying on the couch, scrolling through emails, or taking a five-minute breather between meetings, it integrates seamlessly into real life.
Plus, it’s foldable and portable, which means you skip the eyesore in the middle of your living room.
What I love about the Bon Charge Red Light Blanket
It gives a 360-degree treatment.
Most red light devices are directional—you’re lit from the front, but the back of your body is left in the dark (literally). This blanket wraps around you, bathing every inch in light. This means you only need to spend 20 minutes wrapped in the blanket for a full-body treatment.
It splits in half so you can use it with a friend.
This feature seemed gimmicky at first. Then my parents were staying for a week, and everyone wanted to test out the blanket. Each half has its own power source, so you individually control the panel. This means you can adjust the light intensity to suit your needs.
Unzipping the blanket made it feel like you were getting more bang for your buck (even if you did have to flip over and repeat the treatment after). Plus, it made for a fun well-being activity that delivers important longevity perks.
You can do red light anywhere.
I’ve used it on my bed, the couch, and even on the floor of my home office. No special set-up, no weird furniture rearranging. You simply plug into the outlet and you're ready for a treatment.
It stores away when not in use.
Unlike a giant red light panel that demands a permanent corner of your home, this blanket folds up like a yoga mat. I slide mine under the bed when I’m not using it, and no one’s the wiser.
It's easier to multitask with than a stationary light.
With my old red light panel, I had to sit or stand awkwardly in front of it for 20 minutes. The intense red glow means you have to wear goggles with a red light panel. Swapping to the red light blanket allows you to multitask.
There's a slight red glow on your face when in the blanket, but you can easily block the leaking light with a towel. This means you can watch TV while getting your red light therapy. I've also opted to keep my arms and shoulders out of the blanket to get in a good reading session.
What I'd change
Overall, I'm super impressed by the blanket. While I wish it had armholes to make multitasking just a little easier, I think the design is as innovative as it gets. The biggest pitfall is really just the price point. While we have an exclusive 15% off promo code—MINDBODYGREEN—we've also seen the brand run quite a few 25% off sales for major holidays, like Memorial Day weekend and Black Friday.
What other reviewers say
I’m not the only one singing this blanket’s praises. Other reviewers are just as obsessed—and for good reason:
- "I have red light panels also, but find I am using my blanket more. It is so easy to get a full body treatment front and back in 20 minutes. Best gift I have ever given myself! Every time I use it, I feel like I am on vacation, lying on the beach. After my treatment, I feel energized and peaceful. I can’t thank you enough for creating this!!!"
- "The minute we got our red light blanket, we took turns in it. Instead of individually having to drive and make appointments for sessions, the whole family can now benefit from daily use! The low power watts it requires doesn’t hurt the utility bill, considering how much we use it."
- "I bought a red light therapy blanket for myself and now have purchased several others for family. Everyone loves them and uses them daily. My mom has had sleeping issues for years. She is sleeping better than ever!"
The specs
- Wavelengths: 660nm (red light) + 850nm (near-infrared)
- LED bulbs: 600 total
- Irradiance: >100 mW/cm² (translation: high enough for real results)
- Material: Vegan leather outer, lined interior
- Use Time: 20 to 30 minutes recommended per session
The takeaway
Red light therapy isn’t just hype. But until now, integrating the treatment into your routine felt like adding a part-time job to your schedule. The Bon Charge Red Light Therapy Blanket disrupts that notion. It’s powerful, comfortable, portable, and—miracle of miracles—not ugly. After three months of testing, it’s earned a permanent spot in my wellness rotation (and my heart).
